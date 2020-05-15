Recipe Revealed: You Favourite Dhaba Restaurant Shared Secret Recipe Of Haryali Paneer Tikka (Watch Video)

Make restaurant-style haryali paneer tikka at home

Highlights Dhaba restaurant shared a recipe video of their famous dish.

Haryanli paneer tikka can be easily made at home during lockdown.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Aren't we all miss enjoying a three-course meal in our favourite restaurant in the company of our family or friends? The sheer luxury of delicious food being served at your table is unmatched. When we go out to eat vegetarian food at a restaurant, we always order paneer tikka to kick off our meal. It is simply one of the best vegetarian appetisers. Sadly, we are unable to that till we are home-bound during the lockdown. If Dhaba restaurant happens to be one of your favourite restaurants for authentic Indian food, you're in luck! Now you can make a popular dish of the restaurant - haryali paneer tikka - by the well-known chef Ravi Saxena, at your own home.





Watch recipe video of Dhaba's haryali paneer tikka -

Protein-rich paneer tikka is so easy to make that you don't need any special occasion for it. And, to put an interesting 'green' spin to it, make this restaurant-style haryali paneer tikka to impress your family. This recipe video will help you make it easily at home.

Ingredients:





500 gms cottage cheese, cubed

1/4 cup gram flour, roasted

1/4 cup curd

1 tsp rock salt

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 cup mint coriander paste

2 tsp chat masala

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 tbsp green chili paste

4 tbsp oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste





Method:





1. In a mixing bowl add roasted gram flour, mint coriander paste, ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste, curd, oil, lemon juice, rock salt, chat masala, garam masala and salt. Mix it. The marinade is ready.

2. Add the paneer cubes to the marinade and toss them till well coated.

3. Refrigerate the marinated paneer for 30 minutes.

4. Skewer the marinated paneer and cook it for 10-15 minutes.

5. Serve hot.









