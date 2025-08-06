Going out to eat isn't just about food anymore; it's about the experience and aesthetic that the restaurant offers. One restaurant in New Jersey has taken this idea to the next level and is raising the bar with its unique decor: by turning its walls into talking murals. A video is going viral on social media that just doesn't show murals, but diners are greeted by iconic dialogues and scenes from blockbuster Indian films as they walk past. One mural features Allu Arjun's character from Pushpa, saying, "Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hai main."





Another mural shows two animated characters performing the famous "Naatu Naatu" dance from RRR, the song performed by N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR) and Ram Charan. Another mural shows a character turned into Baahubali, just like Prabhas in the movie, with the sword in hand and that intense warrior look. These murals are either hand-painted or digitally printed. When a diner approaches the murals within 3-5 ft, the motion sensor detects movement and activates audiovisual playback.

The video is captioned as, "The first restaurant in New Jersey with a talking mural. Come experience the only restaurant where the walls tell stories."

The video quickly garnered attention, and diners at the restaurant began recording the videos as they were thrilled by the one-of-a-kind dining experience. People on social media were impressed by the creativity.





Kachiguda Junction is a US-based restaurant chain with multiple locations. It brings to life the rich culinary traditions of Andhra and Telangana, offering a diverse menu of Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine, according to the restaurant's official website. It has breakfast and a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu.