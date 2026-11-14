The winter season means an abundance of our favourite foods. Be it gajar ka halwa, sarson da saag or something else, this is the season to indulge in practically every food craving. But there is a simple item that can have immense benefits for our health. The best thing is that it is easily available in North India's streets.





Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has shared that one of the best foods to have this winter is the sweet potato, or shakarkandi. In a series of posts on X, he highlighted the benefits of the vegetable.





Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes

Coutinho said that the simple dish of roasted sweet potatoes sprinkled with chaat masala and lemon is "one of the best things you can eat this season."

Sweet potatoes have a high amount of beta carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A. A single shakarkandi can fulfil the daily beta carotene our body needs, according to Coutinho.





This boosts immunity, gives us healthier skin, stronger eyes and better gut health.

The fibre in sweet potatoes supports heart health, lowers bad cholesterol and increases good gut bacteria. The vegetable also has potassium, which regulates blood pressure. The antioxidants present in sweet potatoes reduce inflammation.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

The vegetable is also a source of steady energy and does not lead to sudden spikes, as per Coutinho.





Also Read: This High-Protein Mini Idli Packs 23g Protein And Under 300 Calories





Having Sweet Potatoes? Things To Keep In Mind





Sweet potatoes are an easy vegetable to cook. They can be used in stir-fries, sabzi and chaat. But overeating the vegetable has its pitfalls.





Coutinho had a few cautionary words for his followers. The author and entrepreneur said that if someone is diabetic, it is a better idea to avoid the vegetable.

"If you are diabetic, on a low carb prescription, or have a sensitive gut, go easy on it or avoid it for now. Always listen to your body and your doctor," he advised.





Coutinho asked his followers to enjoy having sweet potatoes this winter but watch their portion size.