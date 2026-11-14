The winter season means an abundance of our favourite foods. Be it gajar ka halwa, sarson da saag or something else, this is the season to indulge in practically every food craving. But there is a simple item that can have immense benefits for our health. The best thing is that it is easily available in North India's streets.
Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has shared that one of the best foods to have this winter is the sweet potato, or shakarkandi. In a series of posts on X, he highlighted the benefits of the vegetable.
Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes
Coutinho said that the simple dish of roasted sweet potatoes sprinkled with chaat masala and lemon is "one of the best things you can eat this season."
If you have ever walked through the streets of Delhi, UP, or Rajasthan in winter, you know exactly what I am talking about. That small cart on the side of the road. Coal burning underneath. Sweet potatoes roasting slowly. The vendor cuts it open, sprinkles some chaat masala, squeezes a lemon, and hands it to you. Shakarkandi. Simple. Humble. And honestly, one of the best things you can eat this season. Here is what this little vegetable is quietly doing for your body.— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026
Sweet potatoes have a high amount of beta carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A. A single shakarkandi can fulfil the daily beta carotene our body needs, according to Coutinho.
This boosts immunity, gives us healthier skin, stronger eyes and better gut health.
It is loaded with beta carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A. One sweet potato can actually give you more than your entire daily requirement. That means better gut health, healthier skin through the dry winter months, stronger eyes, and a real boost to your immunity.— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026
The fibre in sweet potatoes supports heart health, lowers bad cholesterol and increases good gut bacteria. The vegetable also has potassium, which regulates blood pressure. The antioxidants present in sweet potatoes reduce inflammation.
The fibre in it feeds your good gut bacteria, keeps your digestion moving, and supports your heart by lowering bad cholesterol. The potassium in it helps regulate blood pressure. And the antioxidants reduce inflammation, which most of us are quietly dealing with without even knowing it.— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026
The vegetable is also a source of steady energy and does not lead to sudden spikes, as per Coutinho.
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Having Sweet Potatoes? Things To Keep In Mind
Sweet potatoes are an easy vegetable to cook. They can be used in stir-fries, sabzi and chaat. But overeating the vegetable has its pitfalls.
Coutinho had a few cautionary words for his followers. The author and entrepreneur said that if someone is diabetic, it is a better idea to avoid the vegetable.
It gives you slow, steady energy. Not a sugar spike. Real warmth. Now a few things to keep in mind. If you are diabetic, on a low carb prescription, or have a sensitive gut, go easy on it or avoid it for now. Always listen to your body and your doctor. For everyone else, enjoy it this season. But watch your portions. Do not overdo it. No single food does the whole job.— Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) November 13, 2026
"If you are diabetic, on a low carb prescription, or have a sensitive gut, go easy on it or avoid it for now. Always listen to your body and your doctor," he advised.
Coutinho asked his followers to enjoy having sweet potatoes this winter but watch their portion size.