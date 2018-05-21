How Eating Sweet Potatoes May Help You Lose Weight

Highlights Sweet potato is a healthy way to satisfy a carbohydrate craving

but has numerous health benefits to offer . The good news is that it makes for one of the best foods that help in losing weight. With its melt-in-the-mouth and sugary flavour, sweet potato is a healthy way to satisfy a carbohydrate craving. It has essential nutrients, which may include vitamin C, calcium, beta-carotene and high level of slow-release carbohydrates. For people looking to lose weight, here's why it may be an important food to help you achieve your goals.

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Loaded with beta-carotene and skin-boosting nutrients, sweet potatoes are best for weight loss. They have no fat and lots of fibre and a few calories. They are great to have in dinner; you can bake, grill or make chips and air-fry them for a filling meal. Lots of fibre and water content in any food prevents over-eating. Try including them in your snacks and avoid eating fried ones."



Benefits of Sweet Potato for Weight Loss

1. Sweet potatoes are high in fibre

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fibre. They not only help in losing weight, but are also an excellent food for diabetics. The dietary fibre present in the vegetable is bulky, which means that it takes up a lot of room in your tummy, further keeping it fuller for long, thereby preventing over-eating. It further reduces the chances of high-calorie intake and potential weight gain.

2. Super low-calorie food

One of the key rules to losing weight is to eat low-calorie foods. Sweet potatoes have a relatively low-calorie content that can make for a good snack whenever you are hungry. This doesn't mean that you fry and enjoy it; instead choose to roast or grill it to ensure a healthy weight loss.



3. Has high water content

It is super hydrating; like fibre, water takes up a lot of room in your stomach, which make you feel fuller for a long period of time. So, the more water-rich foods you load up on, lesser are the chances of over-eating or bingeing on fried snacks.

4. Has low glycaemic index

A food that has high glycaemic index can cause a spike in your blood sugar level, which has been associated with causing obesity, diabetes and other health problems. Thankfully, sweet potatoes have low glycaemic value that makes them safe for people looking to losing weight and people suffering from diabetics.



According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrates and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady. Consult a doctor before adding these delights in your daily diet.

How to use sweet potatoes in your daily diet to lose weight?

According to the book Healing Foods, steaming or boiling, rather than roasting, preserves their slow-releasing carbohydrates and essential nutrients. Add steamed or leftover sweet potatoes and sliced red peppers to arugula or spinach. Dress with healthy seasonings; cut out cheese and high-calorie foods from the salads.

Here are some recipes that you'd like to make for a healthy weight loss.

Go on and make sure you add sweet potatoes to your diet to ensure a healthy weight loss.