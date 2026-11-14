The newly launched Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is already drawing attention. From its scenic route through the Western Ghats to the interior, everyone is talking about the express train. Now, a vlogger aboard the inaugural run has shared a glimpse of the food served on the train.





In a video shared on social media, the vlogger unboxed his meal and gave us a closer look at the spread.





The food was from A2B (Adyar Ananda Bhavan), the popular South Indian restaurant chain, and included rice, curd, puran poli, dry vegetable curry, papad, paneer curry and another vegetable preparation. It also had a personalised “inaugural journey” tag on it.

The vlogger, who looked impressed with the spread, asked his fellow travellers about their experience. To this, the man sitting next to him said, "The paneer curry is the best." Others praised the rice and the overall food quality.





The vlogger then tried the dishes himself and had a special word of praise for the rice. Comparing it to the kind served in South India, he said, "The rice is quite similar to the kind you get in South India. It's really good!"





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He also mentioned that he was familiar with A2B's food and often visited its Janpath outlet in Delhi. While he found the paneer curry slightly spicy, he liked its taste.





After finishing his meal, the vlogger summed up his experience by saying, "What a wonderful meal! I hope the Railways continues serving food of this quality even during regular commercial operations. It was absolutely fantastic."





Coffee, Commemorative Cup And A Thoughtful Food-Waste Initiative





The food experience did not end with lunch. The passenger got himself a cup of coffee, asking for some extra water so that it would not be too strong.





Another detail that caught his attention was the way food waste was being handled on the train. According to the passenger, leftover food was being collected separately, while unused food was being distributed among other coaches instead of being discarded.





"I really like this initiative. It's good to see that food isn't being wasted," he said.











Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat: Route And Timings





Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on November 13. It connects Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa, passing through coastal Karnataka. It has 12 intermediate stops, including Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.





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The train (26655) departs Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reaches Madgaon at 8:55 pm. It operates daily except Wednesdays, with an end-to-end journey taking over 13 hours.