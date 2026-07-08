South Indian cuisine is known for its bold spices, comforting flavours and simple cooking techniques that turn everyday ingredients into delicious meals. While dishes such as dosa, idli and sambar are popular across the country, many regional recipes remain lesser known. One such dish is Tamil Nadu Special Masala Baby Potato. Made with tender baby potatoes, aromatic spices and fresh curry leaves, this flavour-packed dish is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It pairs wonderfully with steamed rice, rasam, curd rice, sambar or even chapati. If you are looking to add authentic South Indian flavours to your everyday meals, this easy recipe is worth trying.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

Tamil Nadu Special Masala Baby Potato is a simple yet flavourful dish that showcases the essence of South Indian cooking. The combination of mustard seeds, curry leaves and roasted spices gives it a distinctive aroma, while the baby potatoes soak up the masala beautifully. The result is a delicious dish that is both comforting and satisfying.





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How To Make Tamil Nadu Special Masala Baby Potato

Ingredients

500 g baby potatoes

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

10-12 curry leaves

2 dried red chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp fennel powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Method

Step 1: Prepare The Potatoes

Wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and boil them until just tender. Peel them if desired, then lightly prick each potato with a fork so that the spices can coat them evenly.

Step 2: Temper The Spices

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they begin to crackle, add the dried red chillies and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds until fragrant.

Step 3: Roast The Potatoes

Add the boiled baby potatoes to the pan and cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, allowing them to develop a light golden crust.

Step 4: Add The Masala

Sprinkle in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, fennel powder, black pepper powder and salt. Toss gently until the potatoes are evenly coated with the spice mixture.

Step 5: Cook Until Crisp

Continue roasting the potatoes for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. This helps the masala stick to the potatoes while creating a crispy outer layer.

Step 6: Finish And Serve

Turn off the heat and drizzle the lemon juice over the potatoes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Serving Suggestion

Serve Tamil Nadu Special Masala Baby Potato with steamed rice, rasam, sambar, curd rice or soft chapatis for a wholesome and flavourful meal.





Crispy, spicy and packed with South Indian flavours, Tamil Nadu Special Masala Baby Potato is a simple recipe that can instantly elevate everyday meals. Try it once, and it may become a regular addition to your menu.