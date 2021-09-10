Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The time for festivals in India has started and whether it is for Navratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, or any other festival, keeping a fast is one of the rituals that many follow in different communities. While the festive fare paints the town vibrant and aromatic, you may feel like you are missing out on all things yummy this vrat season. But, worry not, because even if you are keeping a vrat, there are a number of lip-smacking vrat-friendly recipes that will fit right into your festive mood. Made with the easily available and most versatile aloo, these vrat friendly aloo recipes bring just the variety you need in your platter this season.





(Also read: Bored Of Sabudana Khichdi? Try These 5 Sabudana Recipes For Your Vrat Instead)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here are 5 Vrat-friendly aloo recipes:

1. Vratwaale aloo:

This is the classic aloo ki sabji, but made in a vrat friendly way. A fairly simple recipe, add rock salt tomatoes and ajwain for flavour, mash the potatoes and make yourself a thick aloo gravy. Click here for the recipe

Vart waale aloo are simple and delicious

2. Vratwale Dahi Aloo:

Dahi aloo is a tangy and creamy dish, this luscious gravy is made with curd, ghee, and dried masalas for the flavour. Serve it with kuttu ki puri and have an irresistible wholesome meal ready in less than 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe

3. Aloo ki kadhi

Like kadhi pakoda? Then you will certainly love this aloo kadhi recipe too. The pakora for this kadhi is made with boiled potatoes and singhare ka aata and the light yet delicious kadhi is made with sour curd, curry leaves, and rock salt. Give this a try, read the recipe here.





4. Vratwaale khatte meethe aloo:

This crispy and delicious khatte methee aloo can be paired with kuttu ki puri or can be enjoyed just as it is. Give your taste buds a kick with this tantalizing dish. Click here for the recipe.

Try this sweet and sour recipe

5. Sweet potato chaat:

Bored of making aloo curries? Why not try making this tangy and zingy sweet potato chaat with amchur and lemon juice. This is a quick and easy chaat that you will love having on any other given day too, read the simple recipe here.





(Also read : How To Cook Healthy Vrat Wali Lauki Sabzi At Home (Recipe Inside))





There you have it, some easy yet delicious ways you can use aloo fro the variety when you are keeping a vrat.