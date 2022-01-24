If you are new to cooking or have been cooking for a while now, then we are sure that you are always excited to try out new recipes! But before cooking the main thing, it might take you hours preparing for it. From getting all the right ingredients to chopping up required fruits and veggies, the preparation time can actually tire you. But what if we told you that you could speed up the process of chopping ingredients with specific tips and tricks? Well, if just reading this has caught your attention, then we have just what you need! Here we bring you some easy tips with which you can quickly cut certain veggies and fruits and make the final dish in no time. Check them below:

Here Are 8 Tips To Quickly Chop Veggies

1. Pomegranate

To begin, cut it in half. Then fill a bowl halfway with water and gently push the corners of the fruit. To separate the seeds from the peel, thump it with a large spoon. Repeat the process until all seeds have been extracted from the fruit, then drain the water and enjoy!

2. Bell Pepper

Remove the top and bottom of the bell pepper. Now take out the seeds by making a circular motion inside the capsicum. Once it is out, cut the veggie as per your choice.

3. Cauliflower

Cut the cauliflower into two parts. Then remove the stem from it. Once the stem has been removed, large florets will come out quickly. You won't have to chop the florets one by one.

4. Herbs

We all know the struggle of gathering the herbs together and cutting them with a knife. But we are here to help you change that method. All you need to do is take a bunch of herbs and cut them with a pizza cutter! This way, you will have chopped herbs in less than a minute.





5. Garlic

Now there is no need to waste your time chopping garlic one by one. Instead, take five to six garlic pods together and crush them with a knife or anything heavy. You can use this crushed garlic in various recipes.

6. Onions

First, remove the onion's head and bottom, then cut it in half. Then, peel them and slice them vertically, holding the slices together. Next, turn it around and cut it horizontally. Finally, chop it from top to bottom, and you will have chopped onions!





7. Pineapple

The pineapple's crown and base should be removed first. Now remove the hard skin from the outside. Once done, cut the pineapples into any size or shape and enjoy!





8. Green Chillies

Has it ever happened to you that once you cut the chillies, their flavour often stays in your hand? If yes, then start cutting your chillies with scissors! The chopping will be more hassle-free this way!





Make use of these easy hacks to slice up your veggies in no time!