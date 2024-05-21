Historic! This is the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Jaipur. With its rich tapestry and architectural marvels, Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan boasts nothing but cultural vibrancy. For the unversed, Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. So you can imagine the history that this city holds – right from the grand Amer Fort to the splendid City Palace. However, there is another thing that screams Jaipur and it's the street food that it offers! Looking for places to indulge your taste buds? Then Khamma Ghani! because we have rounded up a list of 10 must-visit street food places in the Pink City! Check it out.





Here Are Jaipur's Top 10 Street Food Joints You Can't Afford To Miss:

1. Rawat Mishthan Bhandar for Pyaaz Kachori and Mirchi Pakora

Any hardcore foodie belonging to Jaipur would recommend this place, Rawat Mishthan Bhandar is one of the most popular street food joints in the city. While they offer several dishes when it comes to street food and sweets, their pyaaz kachori and mirchi pakora are a must-try! Flaky pastry filled with a spicy mixture of onions which are then deep-fried to perfection, each bite of Rawat Mishthan Bhandar's pyaaz kachori will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. Mirchi pakora, on the other hand, has a burst of chilli flavours that captures the essence of Rajasthani dishes.

Where: B9, Station Road, Opposite Polo Victory Hotel, Lalpura Colony, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

2. Santosh Bhojanalaya for Dal Baati

If you are a fan of good food and hygienic restaurants then Santosh Bhojanalaya is a place that should be on your bucket list. The best part about this place is the tasty dal baati churma that they serve. Although this street food gem is based in a congested location, they are one of the best when it comes to delectable dal and sweet churma. Although the place does not have a great ambience, this should not discourage you from trying their pocket-friendly delicacies.





Where: Railway Station Road, Near Over Bridge, Railway Station Road, Jaipur

Photo: iStock

3. Lassiwala Kishan Lal Govind Narain Agarwal for Lassi

Who can resist creamy and sweet lassi in this scorching heat? If you are in Jaipur and crave a Punjabi-style glass of lassi, then look no further and head straight to Lassiwala based on the MI Road. The unique selling point of this lassi corner is this dairy product served in cool, earthen pots that add a delicious aroma to the lassi. Treat your taste buds with both sweet and savoury lassi topped with rich malai. One glass will guarantee to make you full within no time! A personal must-try suggestion would be creamy Mango lassi!





Where: 312, Mirza Ismail Road, Paach Batti, Jayanti Market, Jaipur

4. Laxmi Misthan Bhandar for Dal Kachori and Rajasthani Thaali

One of the oldest sweets shops in Jaipur is also known for making the best dal kachoris in the city. It is flaky, and crunchy and has a lovely taste of dal and spices that will leave you asking for more. Another speciality of this place is the Rajasthani thaali which comes with 12 dishes including churmas, sabzis, chutneys and more. The best part about this thaali is that it comes with unlimited refills! And, you can end your foodie adventure with a variety of must-try sweets, especially gulab jamun and ghewar!





Where: 134-135, Vidhyut Nagar-B, Queens Road, Ajmer Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

5. Sanjay Omelette for Pizza Omelette

If you are in or near Masala Chowk, then Sanjay Omelette is a must-visit place for you. This unique restaurant serves 20 different varieties of omelettes, and the one which stands out is its pizza omelette. Open for over two decades now, this place is run by former Masterchef India contestant – Sanjay Sharma and is one of the most happening places in the city. Aside from the pizza omelette, their masala omelette is something that you should not miss!





Where: Janta Store shopping Center, University Marg, Bapu Nagar, Jaipur.

6. Sethi Bar-Be-Que for Tikkas

Satiate your taste buds with delicious non-vegetarian food at none other than Sethi Bar-Be-Que. Contrary to popular belief, Jaipur relishes meat and there are a variety of non-vegetarian options here. Sethi Bar-Be-Que is known for serving sizzling meat dishes – from succulent kebabs to flavourful chicken tikkas, with the most cherished one being Mutton Tikka. However, don't be disheartened if you don't eat non-vegetarian food. This place also provides several vegetarian options and refreshing beverages.





Where: Shop 10-11, Puniya Complex, near Hotel Ramada, Raja Park, Jaipur

7. Gulab Ji Chai for Masala Chai

If after a long day of tourism, you crave a nice piping hot cup of chai, then Gulab Ji Chai should be your go-to! Residents of Jaipur keep coming back to this spot to relax and calm their taste buds. Gulab Ji Chai is especially known for their piping masala chai and tasty bun muska or bun-samosa. This place is familiar with what the locals want and you will hear tea-lovers singing praises and nothing else. P.S. Make sure to reach there as early as possible since it closes down at 6 pm!





Where: Ganpati Plaza, Mirza Ismail Rd, Nirmal Vihar, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

Photo: iStock

8. Pandit's for Pav Bhaji

Are you someone who cannot resist buttery pav bhaji? Then Pandit's near Birla Mandir is the place for you. This place has earned recognition for its delectable taste. The freshly made spicy pav bhaji is loaded with butter and taste which results in nothing but delight and happy tummies! The best part about this street food joint is that it offers tasty food without digging a hole in your pocket.





Where: C, Silver Square Mall, 18, Bhagwan Das Road, near Rajmandir Cinema, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

9. Falahaar for Shrikhand

Creamy, sweet, fluffy – I am describing nothing else but mouth-watering Shrikhand. Over the years, Falahaarhas gained popularity amongst the residents of Jaipur for its range of offerings – from Sabudana khichdi to dahi vada. One of its special dishes is Shrikhand, which is a creamy dessert that comes in different flavours. If you visit Falahaar, make sure not to miss their Mango Shrikhand, which will remind you of your childhood!





Where: Saraogi Mansion, Mirza Ismail Road, Jaipur.

10. Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar for Bejad Ki Roti

If you crave authentic local flavours, then head straight to Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar. Their dairy offerings – from doodh boondi ke laddoo to rabri are from another level. But, one dish that everyone should try without missing is Bejad ki Roti, which is made with jowar, chickpeas, methi, wheat and spices. For its delectable taste, this place offers food at a very reasonable range. Don't forget to end your meal with Rabri!





Where: Mishra Rajaji Ka Rasta, Chandpole Bazar, Chandpole, Jaipur





If you are a street-food lover, make sure not to miss these local places when in the Pink City!