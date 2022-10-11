We all know that when it comes to healthy snacks, the options are really scarce. And even when we manage to make something nutritious, it often turns out to be plain and boring. Lip-smacking dishes such as honey chilli potato are one of the common starters at most events but being an oil-fried food, they wouldn't go well with your healthy diet. Hence, today we have got a recipe for some air-fried honey chilli lotus stem by chef Guntas Sethi which offers an addictive and crunchy taste but is relatively healthier than its oil-fried counterpart.





To begin making the air-fired honey chilli lotus stem, first arrange the ingredients below.

Lotus stems – 4

Cornflour – 4 tbsp

Chopped garlic and ginger – 3 tbsp

Chopped red chilli – 1

Chopped onion – 1

Chopped green capsicum – ½

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp

Red chilli sauce – 2 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Tomato sauce – 2 tbsp

Sesame seeds

Spring onions

Salt

Once you have got all the ingredients on the kitchen slab, follow the easy steps below.





Step – 1: Wash the lotus stems to remove the dirt before peeling them.





Step – 2: Thinly slice the stems and rinse them in a bowl of warm water and salt before draining out the water.





Step – 3: Now add 4 tbsp of cornflour and sprinkle some salt on the stems and toss them for even coating.





Step – 4: Transfer the lotus stems to an air fryer and drizzle some oil on it. Fry the stems at 180° Celsius for about 12 to 15 minutes or until they turn brown and crispy. If you don't have any air fryer, you can also fry the stems in hot oil.





Step – 5: Now put a wok on the flame and heat some oil in it. Add 3 tbsp of chopped garlic and ginger and sauté them for a minute. Once the garlic turns golden, keep half of it aside.





Step – 6: Add 1 chopped red chilli, ½ chopped green capsicum, and 1 chopped onion and sauté them until cooked.





Step – 7: Now add 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp vinegar, 2 tbsp red chilli sauce, and 2 tbsp of tomato sauce before slowly mixing and stirring till it gets thick.





Step – 8 Pour in some corn flour slurry and add the air fried lotus stems to the sauce. Sprinkle some spring onions and drizzle some honey before tossing the stems well.





Step – 9 Turn off the flame and garnish the lotus stems with some roasted sesame seeds, fried garlic, and spring onion greens.





Try this recipe and let us know how it tuned out.