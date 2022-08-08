Many of us have, over the years, tried to cook food in less oil. And thanks to the invention of air fryers, we can actually do that now! Air fryers are easily one of those kitchen appliances that come in handy. They are easy to use and clean, you can cook various things in it, and the best part is that you only need one tablespoon of oil (sometimes none at all) to make food! However, if you have just bought an air fryer and are unsure of what all can be cooked, here we have some quick and easy vegetarian recipes you can try out! Check out the recipes below:





Here Are 7 Veg Air Fryer Recipes You Can Try:

Aloo tikki is the heart of Indian street food. We love this recipe but hate how much oil it uses. However, with this easy air-fryer recipe, you don't need to worry about the oil content. All you have to do is prepare the base of aloo tikki, then brush very little oil over it and cook in the air fryer. It will come out crisp and delicious after 15 minutes.





Mathri is another popular fried snack that we love to have. So, to make it healthy and delicious, try this recipe. Prepare the mathri dough, cut it into small pieces and then throw it in the air fryer to cook. Enjoy these with your evening chai.

Who doesn't love a good plate of potato wedges!? This delightful recipe is the perfect snack for any day. Boil your potatoes, cut them in the shape of wedges, and mix them with butter, red chilli flakes, salt, and oregano. Cook and enjoy with a yummy garlic dip.





4. Air-fried vegetables

Looking for a healthy dinner? Nothing beats the taste of air-fried vegetables! They are crispy and go well with anything that you pair them with. All you have to do is take vegetables like broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, and more. Butter them with a spice mix and cook till crispy. There you have a delicious plate of vegetables ready in no time.





This Mediterranean delight is famous worldwide. Packed in pita pockets and layered with some generous amount of hummus, falafel is truly an indulgence. This time, when you make the base of falafel with chana, cook it in the air fryer and relish.





Tikkas in any form is delicious. For vegetarians, paneer tikka is one of the top recipes. This starter will be ready within minutes and is easier for all recipes. Cover your paneer pieces in a spice mix with some oil and cook it. When it is done, serve with green chutney and relish.





7. Crispy Momos

Fried momos are all the rage these days. But deep-frying them is unhealthy. So, to ensure that your momos are cooked in less oil, what could be better than air-frying it? They will come out crisp and non-oily. Then you can choose to toss it in a fiery sauce to make it more indulgent.





So, the next time you cook something in the air fryer, keep these recipes in your mind. Let us know which recipe was your favourite.