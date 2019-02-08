Valentines Day 2019: Best Restaurant Deals In Delhi/NCR For Valentine's Day

Highlights Valentines day is just around the corner

Markets are filled with greeting cards, gifts, balloons and chocolates

Many restaurants in Delhi are offering lucrative deals to enjoy the day

It's that time of the year again. Valentine's Day is less than a week away and lovebirds around the world are leaving no stones unturned to make their significant other feel every bit special. Markets are filled with greeting cards, gifts, balloons and chocolates- taking the mush quotient in the air to an all-time high. Valentine's day is celebrated on 14th February across the world. The celebrations, however begin a week in advance. Couples celebrate a week full of special days like chocolate day, promise day, rose day and teddy day leading up to the Valentine's day. If you are planning to surprise your partner with a romantic getaway or a lavish lunch/dinner, you have arrived at the right place. The city of hearts is painted in hues of love and all things romantic. Here are some of the best Valentine's day restaurant deals in Delhi/NCR that you must consider.





1. The Imperial





The Imperial is all set to treat you with the romantic evening filled with exquisite gourmet offerings and fine dining experience that spells indulgence. Enjoy Chef Veena Arora's authentic South-East Asian spread at The Spice Route, or head for a romantic sojourn in intricately structured canopies, under a star lit sky at San Gimignano lawns and 1911 lawns. Those who fancy pan-Indian flavours could go for a toothsome affair waiting for you at The Daniell's Tavern, one of India's oldest restaurants. To conclude your romantic evening, Imperial's French patisserie has curated a range of sinful desserts that would stay with you long after you have left.

Where: The Spice Route | San Gimignano| Daniell's Tavern | La Baguette | 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial New Delhi





When: 14th February 2019





Price(s):





San Gimignano Dinner - 14,000+ Taxes (Per Couple) 4 Course Menu





San Gimignano Canopy - 75,000+Taxes (Per Couple) 5 Course Menu+ 1btl Champagne





Daniell's Tavern - 14000+ Taxes (Per Couple) 4 Course Menu





1911 Lunch - 3500 + Taxes (Per Person) Buffet





1911 Dinner - 4000 + Taxes (Per Person) Buffet





1911 Canopy - 30,000+ Taxes (Per Couple) Inclusive of 4 Course menu + 2 Glasses of Champagne





The Spice Route - 14000+ Taxes (Per Couple) 4 Course Menu





The Spice Route Khantok - 1,00,000 + Taxes (Per Couple) 5 Course Menu + 1btl Champagne





2. Duty Free, Gurugram





Duty Free is celebrating not a day or a week but a month full of romance in their Gurugram outlet. The romantic deck space laced with bright artworks and the terrace cabanas are sure to add a special tinge to your date. The delectable menu curated specially for the month of romance has a mix of everything from pasta to burgers to heady cocktails. If you want a wonderful evening without really burning hole in the pocket, this is the place to be.





Where: Duty Free, SCO 32, Sector 29 Gurugram





When: All Through February





3. Hilton Garden Inn, Saket





A day full of couple activities and an array of delicious food awaits you at Hilton Garden Inn, Saket this Valentine's Day. Pamper your loved one with heady cocktails, live music, and delectable gourmet presentations at India Grill, one of capital's beloved spots for Indian cravings. Their chic and intimate interiors, and the mild romantic music in the background serve as perfect boost for the date you two deserve. Dinner buffet starts at INR 3999 per couple all inclusive. You can also opt for a special dinner with unlimited IMFL drinks at INR 4999 per couple all inclusive. At High Spirits, you can also enjoy a special offer that includes 4 beers along with one appetiser at just INR 777 per person, all inclusive.





Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket





When: 14th February 2019





Price: Dinner buffet starts at INR 3999 per couple all inclusive at India Grill





Special valentine offer includes 4 beers along with one appetizer at just INR 777 per person all inclusive at High Spirits





4. Sorrento, Shangri-La's





Move over chocolates and wine tasting, Sorrento at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi has planned something so unique this Valentine's Day that you are bound to head home with an experience worth its 'salt'. They have arranged for a special 'Salt Tasting' experience for both you and your partner. Taste exquisite salts from across the world and enjoy your favorite dishes with the best-paired salt all through the Valentine's week. And that's not all. There's also a special 7-course set-menu for 14th February. You can also choose the package where you can head to Chi, The Spa for a couple treatment of an indulgent salt scrub and soak. There's also a special Valentine's stay package which includes complimentary breakfast at Shangri La's multi-cuisine restaurant, Tamra, a bottle of House Wine, a special cake and flower bouquet in the room.





Where: Sorrento, Shangri-La's





When : 7th to 14th February





Price(s):





Sorrento 7-course Valentine experience priced at INR 9,995 plus taxes per couple inclusive of select beverages.

Sorrento and Chi, The Spa experience priced at INR 19,995 plus taxes for a couple.

Stay experience starting at INR 13,000 plus taxes for Deluxe room.

5. Cibamor





Celebrate the week of love and romance with gourmet offerings of Cibamor Bistro. Warm lights, cozy interiors and mellow music, Cibamor has the perfect setting for an endless round of chatter and sweet nothings. For Valentine's Day, they have curated a special 3-course menu with sparkling cocktails at Rs. 1499. From broccoli and ginger croquets, braised chicken with sausages, multigrain risotto and potato and parmesan gnocchi, this loaded menu is sure to be one epicurean affair that you wouldn't want to miss.





When: 7th February, 2019 to 14th February, 2019





Where: Cibamor Bistro, H-37, Ground Floor, H Block, Outer Circle, CP





Price: 3-course menu @1499 + 200 with unlimited cocktail per couple





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Valentine's Day. Have a fantastically indulgent evening with your partner.









