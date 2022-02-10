Love has a special place in our lives but having a special day to celebrate it is a lovely idea. Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we can already feel spirits soaring high. There's no better way than to celebrate the occasion with your loved one over a heart-warming meal. Couples are already planning their romantic dates with some scrumptious food and drinks to round it up. Have you not done it yet? No need to fret yet, because we have compiled a list of the best of restaurants for people of Bengaluru to spend this Valentine's Day in the best way.

9 Of The Best Of Bengaluru Restaurants For Valentine's Day 2022:







1. Shangri-La Bengaluru





Introducing an array of love-themed celebrations ranging from beautiful gift collections to exclusive dining offerings and staycation packages, Shangri-La Bengaluru is the ideal spot this season for all things romantic. Guests can gift their loved ones the 'Cupid Collection' filled with artisanal chocolates, sweet treats, a box of roses, a bottle of Rose and more. The hampers start at INR 6000 plus taxes. Shangri-La gift cards feature unlimited cocktails at HYPE to relaxing spa indulgences or monetary vouchers with an added 20 per cent extra value.





A romantic-themed buffet dinner at bCafe; starts at INR 4999 plus taxes, for two, on 14 February. Guests and their loved ones can head over to HYPE and enjoy glorious sunsets, stellar drinks, Asian Tapas, breath taking city views on 14 February with a sundowner celebration at HYPE. 'Afternoon Sip and Swoon' - This love-themed afternoon tea starts at INR 1999, plus taxes, for two until 28 February 2022. The staycation package starts at INR 9999 plus taxes per night.







2. JW Marriott Bengaluru





From a 4-course set menu paired with a bottle of wine at fine dining restaurant, Alba specializing in modern Mediterranean cuisine to enjoying the fresh craft brews from the recently launched in-house brewery JW Brew, Buffet dinner at JW Kitchen and an alfresco dinner by the poolside at Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Bengaluru has it all planned to take you and your partner on a gastronomic journey.





A relaxed stay in the heart of the city, with exquisite dinner offerings coupled with room package and a pampering session for couples starting from 7th February 2022 at Spa by JW with private Jacuzzi. Delicacies one can look forward to for the day includes Scampi bisque, Sorbet d'Ispahan, Lobster mousseline, Jerusalem artichoke & winter black truffle, Smoked parmesan & artichoke ravioli, Smoked duck and Petit fours to name a few





When: Date: 14th Feb & Spa offers from 7th till 14th Feb





Price:





F&B: INR 7000 ++ per couple onwards





Room & Dinner: INR 15,000 ++ per couple onwards







3. Hotel Royal Orchid





Soak in the groovy music by the pool with a glass of champagne, single malt or cocktail while you enjoy the sumptuous menu laced with select aphrodisiacs. The Valentine's Day special candle light dinner will be available on 14th February at Limelight and Tiger Trail. You can make it even more special by dining in the cosy confines of a Cabana on the lawns. You can make it an overnight, relaxed stay and a buffet breakfast spread the next morning to make it a quick getaway. Package starts from INR 12,000 plus taxes.







4. The Leela Bhartiya





Rekindle your romance with a cozy set menu at The Lotus Oriental, of Sushi & Nigiri, Dimsums and food from across China by the infinity pool under a star studded sky. You can also opt for a table at the Quattro to experience the fun theatrics of culinary art at the live kitchen counters and enjoy the extravagant dinner buffet spread with the most exquisite of salads, Seafood Love Platter, Pork in Oyster Sauce, Indian as well as European specialities. And if panoramic views in a luxe fine dine set up is what you dream of, then head to Falak. With a menu of delicacies fit for the maharajas, Falak has curated dishes like Makhmali kebabs, Murg Tikkas, exciting modern vegetarian options like the Beetroot and Pine Nut Tikkis to name just a few.





Price: Starting from INR 1150++ (per person)





Timing: 7 PM - 11 PM







5. Chowman





In the mood for some Chinese food? At Chowman, avail 'Meal for Two' offer at just Rs.699/- with an additional surprise chocolate box for the extra relish, from 7th February till 14th February for dine-in only.







6. Hopshaus





From Non-Veg favourites like the Chili Cilantro Grilled Prawns served with a yummy Beurre Rouge & the Citrusy Herbed Chicken Skewers served with a Cherry Tomato Cream that just bursts with flavour, to some Veg specialties like the Asparagus, Leek & Sundried Tomato Crostini served on a delicious Olive and Onion Focaccia, this is definitely unmissable! Ending this rather special day on the sweetest note, Hopshaus has introduced the luscious Strawberry Creme Brulee, made with seasonal strawberries served with a Chocolate Biscotti and Berry Coulis. Drop in to Hopshaus Indiranagar or Whitefield and romance your date with the perfect Valentine's Day menu!





When: February 8 - 20, 2022





Where: Hopshaus Indiranagar & Whitefield





Price: INR 345 + tax onwards





Timings: 12 noon to 11 pm







7. Sriracha





In celebration of the occasion, Chef Vikas Seth has crafted a pair of rose dumplings that are light, flavoursome and promise a feast for senses with each bite. The rose-shaped, open dumplings are created in vibrant shades of red and yellow rose. The Rose Dumplings are a medley of vegetables - tofu, zucchini and water chestnut, garnished with pomegranate and encased in a delicate covering made from beetroot that lends its colour. The Yellow Rose Dumpling is filled with Spiced Cantonese Shaoxing Chicken in a bright yellow open pouch coloured with pumpkin extracts and served with chilli soy. The meal is finished with a special Valentine's Day dessert, Strawberry Creme Brulee with chocolate biscotti and berry coulis.





When: February 8 - 20, 2022





Where: Sriracha, UB City and Indiranagar





Price: INR 295 + tax onwards





Timings: 12 noon to 11 pm







8. Sanchez





Sanchez UB City and Indiranagar have set the bar high with a special menu by Chef Vikas Seth dedicated to Red Tacos. The Sanchez Red Taco is a hybrid of the taco and quesadilla. The dish, brushed with Guajillo chili glaze, comes with a variety of fillings that are enveloped by a corn or flour tortilla; strawberry arbol salsa and sour cream are served on the side. No Valentine's Day meal is complete without dessert and the Churro Hearts are a perfect wrap to your date. The heart-shaped piped donuts are generously sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and accompanied by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and berry coulis.





When: February 8 - 20, 2022





Where: Sanchez UB City and Indiranagar





Timings: 12 noon to 11 pm





Price: INR 295 + tax onwards







9. Magnolia Bakery





Magnolia Bakery has introduced, for the very first time in India, the absolutely delectable Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding, made with layers of vanilla pudding, oven roasted strawberries, rich chocolate cake and chocolate ganache, it's the perfect dessert for your valentine. The cute little, Mini Chocolate Covered Double Fudge Brownies are another mouthwatering addition introduced exclusively for the occasion of Valentine's Day. They are also offering an endless choice of yummy goodies - from Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons to beautiful Flower Cupcakes and the exquisite Rose Water.





When: Available on pre-order till 14th February 2022.





Where: Magnolia Bakery at Indiranagar, The Bay - RMZ Ecoworld, Bellandur & Phoenix Market City, Whitefield





Price: INR 85 Onwards

Valentine's Day is as special as the bond of your love and, of course, the love you harbour for good food. So, celebrate both this eve at your favourite place. Hope the list will help.





Happy Valentine's Day 2022