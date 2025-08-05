Parineeti Chopra loves sharing snippets of her foodie indulgences on Instagram. Sometimes, they feature tempting cheat meals. At other times, they show wholesome dishes that are part of Parineeti's healthy diet. Recently, the actress gave us a glimpse of a yummy and nutritious snack she enjoyed. She posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Do yourself a favour and make this healthy protein chaat at home." She proceeded to reveal what it contains, so you can easily recreate it for yourself.





Also Read: 'Dal Chawal-Jeera Aloo Is The Cure,' Says Parineeti Chopra And We Totally Agree

How To Make Parineeti Chopra's Healthy Protein Chaat At Home

Parineeti Chopra's recipe is a fun twist on regular papdi chaat. Here's what you have to do:

Air-fry mini besan rotis to make the crisp 'papdi' for this chaat. Later, mix it with the following ingredients:

Greek yoghurt

Onions

Imli (Tamarind) chutney

Green chillies

Steamed potatoes

Black chaat masala

That's all you need to do to prepare this healthy chaat. Parineeti jokingly advised her followers to "eat [it] and show off to people," like she's doing via her Instagram stories. Take a look below:







Also Read: "Parathas Are For Every Day": Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Ultimate Comfort Food





Before this, Parineeti Chopra shared another recipe on her Instagram handle. But this one was different for several reasons. Mainly, this recipe was not about following a healthy diet, but obtaining "unlimited happiness." Intrigued? Parineeti's foodie update featured juicy slices of raw mango. She suggested topping it with specific ingredients to enhance its flavour and taste. She wrote, "Pro tip: Eat kacchi keri with salt and red chilli powder to find instant happiness. Add nimbu [lemon juice] for extra happiness. Repeat dish for unlimited happiness." Read the full story about Parineeti Chopra's love for kairi.



