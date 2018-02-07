Valentine's Day 2018: Top 6 Romantic Restaurants In Delhi NCR That Should Be On Your Radar

Sakshita Khosla | Updated: February 07, 2018 16:06 IST
But if you're looking for some quiet time together, then you might want to go for restaurants with more peaceful and isolated settings. Our list has a mix of these two types of restaurants that are also suited for all the budgets. (Also Read: Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Romantic Breakfast in Bed Ideas To Celebrate Love!)
1. Sky High
Sky High is one of the most beautiful terraced restaurants in town. It is ideal for a romantic rendezvous with your special someone. In the evening, the mesmerizing lights of the Delhi skyline, the live music and the low lights, altogether create a warm ambiance. Oh and don't forget the numerous photo opportunities that this place gives you!
Where: The Sky High, Khel Gaon Marg, Ansal Plaza Mall
Cost For Two: ₹ 1,750 (with alcohol)
2. Mia Bella
Located in Hauz Khas village, this beautiful and tastefully decorated restaurant is just perfect for all the couples out there! There are indoor and outdoor seating arrangements and also swing seats near the window, which you just might be able to grab, if you're one of the early birds. But the best view of the lakeside is reserved for those who manage to get a table on the terrace.
Where: 50 E, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Cost for Two: ₹1,800 (without alcohol)
3. Masha
Another great place in Hauz Khas village, meant for those who are absolute suckers for a great view, is the rooftop kitchen and bar Masha. They have great food and live music too. The indoor seating has the feel of a classy dining area of a cruise ship, and the low lights and open bar add to the cozy ambiance.
Where: 9-A, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Cost for Two: ₹ 1,200 (with alcohol)
4. Sevilla- The Claridges
If you and your partner are looking for a quieter place where all the focus is on just the two of you, then Sevilla at The Claridges is the best restaurant to be at, on Valentine's Day. Beautiful tent-like seating arrangements and lamp posts filling up the place with a romantic glow- what else would one want?
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, Aurangzeb Road
Cost For two: ₹ 4,500
5. Qla
Located in the peaceful, yet happening Mehrauli, Qla has plush contemporary interiors, that will give you a modern and vintage mix kind of feel. Whether it's a pleasant luncheon with your partner or a candle-lit dinner, Qla is a great place to spend your Valentine's day at.
Where: 4-A, Next to Qutab Minar, Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Kila, Mehrauli
Cost For Two: ₹3,000
6. Fio, Garden of five senses
Have a green Valentine's at Fio, located right inside the picturesque Garden of Five Senses. The cutesy pebbled stone paths and the greenery compliment the almost dreamy setting and the eclectic wine and food menu, with dishes that are simply delectable. For people who love cocktails, this one's particularly great, with a range of pretty and delicious drinks.
Where; Gate 1, The Garden of Five Senses, Saidulajab, Saket
Cost For Two: ₹3,200 (without alcohol)
Did we miss out on your favorite romantic restaurant in Delhi? Let us know in the comments section below!