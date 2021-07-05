There's no denying the fact that kebab is one of the most delicious delights for all food lovers. Smokey, charcoal-grilled aroma with a perfect melt-in-mouth texture and a soul-satisfying taste, it is an instant hit in a room full of people. Be it a succulent chicken and mutton kebab or the juicy vegetarian kebabs, when cooked to perfection along with a pool of spices, these highly savoured Mughal's treats can rule the table at any given time. In this article, we will introduce you to a vegetarian tangdi kabab recipe. Now, you all must be wondering how a tangdi kabab can be a vegetarian kebab, right?





Vegetarian tangdi kebab is a vegetarian version of chicken tangdi kebab which is made out of basic ingredients like bread slices, boiled potatoes, paneer along with spices like garam masala, red chilli powder and tangy chaat masala. In addition, they are known for their soft, melt in mouth interior and crispy exterior. A perfect alternative to chicken tangri kebab, these vegetarian kebabs can be an ideal option for an appetizer. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make these delectable tiny treats.





Here's How You Can Make Veg Tangdi Kebab | Veg Tangdi Kebab Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is take a large container and add mashed boiled potatoes, paneer, chopped coriander leaves followed by black pepper powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix it well.





Now, for outer covering, take bread and roll it down with a roller from upside down. Take a wet brush and apply water on the inner surface of the bread, fill it up with the prepared mixture and join it from the corners in a cylindrical shape. Make sure to cover it properly from all sides. Now, heat oil in a wok and deep fry the bread kebabs until golden brown. Voila, your vegetarian version of chicken tangdi kebab is ready. Pair it up with mint chutney, tomato chutney and savour!





Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe of Veg Tangdi Kebab.





Serve it as an appetiser or a snack, this vegetarian kebab recipe will surely add zing to any party or event. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.



