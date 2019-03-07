International Women's Day 2019: Versatile Nutrition For A Multifaceted Woman Like You

Taking on many different roles during the course of days, weeks and months can often lead to women compromising on their health and well-being. The hectic work schedules combined with a wide array of responsibilities often entail skipping meals, taking enormous amounts of stress and being prone to fatigue and illness.





Today's woman is confident, self-assured and poised to give her best at everything she ventures into. Celebrating womanhood on International Women's Day, actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra gives us tips on how to prioritise sustained well-being on Women's Day and every day.





Make Every Meal Count



Dr Madhu Chopra observes: "As women, we always tend to put ourselves last. No matter how busy we are, it is never advisable to skip meals as each as every meal is crucial to your nutrition and wellness. As a working woman and the mother of two, I have made it a point to eat healthy and nutritious meals through the day. I ensure that I always keep a box of a handful of almonds with me. They not only kept me satiated, but would also take care of my intermittent hunger pangs. The rule at the Chopra household was that nobody, at any point, should skip meals or consume anything other than a balanced diet." Thus, the first step to maintaining one's health and feeling energetic is to eat every meal and snack healthy.







Time Is Money When It Comes To Meals







Discipline is a key to living a healthy life. As part of this, it is necessary to not just eat meals but to eat them on time. Erratic schedules often put women in the position of eating at odd timings and subsequently experiencing fatigue. "Discipline is and has been very important to all of us. It was and is an essential part of our lives as we hailed from the Armed Forces. Hence, it is important to eat on time as our body requires regular and timely nutrition," shares Dr. Madhu Chopra. Adding to Dr. Chopra's health tips, nutritionist Madhuri Ruia adds, "The daily consumption of 23 almonds allows you to take monounsaturated fats which are helpful towards greater heart health. They help maintain your good cholesterol level and the best part is that they are low-calorie treats as well! So, the next time you find yourself reaching out for the cookie jar, pause and prioritise healthier options."

Snack Smartly And Beat The Urge To Binge Eat



Be it a long day at work or a strong craving for snack, consuming unhealthy and calorie dense food items invariably becomes a part of the routine. Dr. Madhu Chopra says, "I often see people eat out of boredom or when they are stressed. Pay heed to the nutritionists when they say that you need to reach out for a bottle of water when you feel like snacking something unhealthy. I relish a simple snack like almonds tossed in jaggery or my favourite herbs. I also enjoy roasting them and making them a part of my salads. Not only do they give me a lovely crunch, but also satisfy my hunger pangs."











Walk The Talk



A fit body and an active mind are the mark of good health. In the journey to ensuring the well-being of one's loved ones, it is imperative to focus one one's own health. Dr Madhu Chopra opines, "You don't need fad diets or tough workout routines to ensure fitness. Take some time out every day for some physical activity. If you are one for a good challenge, take up a sport like tennis or swimming every day. Not only will you maintain a fitter body, you will also feel happier!"





Make Some Me Time



Taking some time to relax and indulge in a few hobbies is something that women could use every once in a while. The elaborately planned vacation or a spontaneous trip to the bookstore can be a relief from the humdrum of daily life. Reflecting on the good times, Dr Madhu Chopra asserts, "Take some time off your daily schedule to do what you enjoy the most! Dust off the old paint cans locked away in your garage, run that marathon, go on vacation with your girl gang...the options are too many! You deserve a lot of love!" After all, taking a break from your hectic lifestyle and focusing on yourself will give you that much needed zing!





Give The Gift Of Good Health To Your Young Ones

Watching one's children grow into mature, responsible adults is a precious journey to be a part of. As children grow older, their list of commitments and nutritional needs increase with time. Dr Madhu Chopra muses, "Watching Priyanka juggle multiple projects and being a part of her journey have been wonderful experiences for me. As a mother, I ensure that she has the right kind of food. Healthier ingredients like almonds have been an important part of her daily diet be it the bowl of early morning muesli, her post-workout snack or even the light bowl of dinner at home."





A multifaceted woman like you deserves only the best of nutrition and health. Keep these simple tips in mind, and embrace a healthier and happier future.







Happy International Women's Day 2019!

