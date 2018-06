Highlights Emotional eating is also known as comfort eating or stress eating.

Binge eating, unlike emotional or stress eating, is usually planned.

Binge eating is a disorder,which is known as Binge Eating Disorder (BED)

Eating one or two slice of chocolate cake is emotional eating, but eating the whole cake by yourself is binge eating.

Eating until you feel sick is not emotional eating.

A person who indulges in binge eating is over-consuming calories with absolutely no attention to hunger.

Change the environment, meaning zero accessibility to tempting foods. Take yourself out of the environment in which the binge usually occurs. See a doctor and take corrective measures before it turns ugly.

We all must have heard people complaining that they have eaten a lot - high-calorie and high-fat sugary food - because they were emotional. This is very natural and we all do it too, right? Whenever we feel sad or end up having a crappy day at work, we balance it out by eating a lot of food, as it makes us feel better about the situation. However, there is a huge difference between emotional eating or binge eating. Eating one or two slice of chocolate cake is emotional eating, but eating the whole cake by yourself is binge eating. Having said that, we are going to talk about binge eating and emotional eating that might sound similar but are poles apart.Emotional eating, also known as comfort eating or stress eating, happens when you end up feeling hungry because of emotional trauma. You eat reasonable portions but do not allow yourself to overeat other foods since you are indulged in one. Eating until you feel sick is not emotional eating. According to experts, comfort eating is not a disorder or disease; it is referred to as an imbalance of hormones , which can be managed by distracting yourself in other healthy activities like yoga or meditation Binge eating, unlike emotional or stress eating, is usually planned. According to experts, binge eating is a disorder, which is known as Binge Eating Disorder (BED), and has a few common symptoms like eating even when you are not hungry, constantly feeling guilty about eating and regular dieting to lose weight . A person who indulges in binge eating is over-consuming calories with absolutely no attention to hunger. This situation occurs because there is mental permission given to eat whatever is available in unlimited volumes. Emotional eating is not a disease or any disorder, whereas, binge eating is and needs medical attention. The best ways to control the situation is to:There are situations wherein we fail to understand that our body and mind are going through a time of intense difficulty. Therefore we need to keep a track on our lifestyle and try to follow healthy eating habits.