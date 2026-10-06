Experimenting with food can lead to some unexpected flavour combinations, and a content creator has put that to the test with her unconventional take on the traditional ghevar.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Aerica Sardar showed an unusual dish that paired the crisp, honeycomb-like ghevar with smooth cream cheese, while a Thai-inspired kafir lime and chilli gravy added a tangy, spicy kick.

The video taken at a wedding buffet showed a chef placing sweet Rajasthani ghevar on plates and piping a generous amount of cream cheese on top. The chef then added a few spices and poured a Thai-inspired savoury broth over it and finished off with a crispy okra chip on top.

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Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video the creator wrote, "Well, this dish doesn't have any history tbh. I tried this at a wedding function recently and thought it was one of the most delicious and innovative dishes using ingredients that we already know of.”

She continued, “The ghevar was used as the base, topped with masala, cream cheese, okra chura, a Thai kafir lime & chilli gravy, and finally finished off with a fried okra chip & leaf. Honestly this was too good; I had around 4 of these and am currently thinking if I could get some more!!”

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Soon after sharing the video, it gained attention from curious social media users. “Is everything savoury here, or were there sweet ingredients too?” one asked.

“It is a dish by Chef Debi Shankar Chanda. One of the very renowned chefs for his individual identity towards the culinary creation, contributing with the famous catering of India – Munna Maharaj,” one of them claimed.

“Wait, what even is that!” another questioned.

“Okk, wow, sounds crazy,” someone else added.

“Let ghevar be ghevar,” an individual urged.

“Interesting idea,” another praised.

What do you think of the dish? Would you like to try it? Let us know.