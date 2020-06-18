Watch: Here's How You Can Make Chef-Special Egg Curry At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: June 18, 2020 13:39 IST
Egg is one of the most versatile foods of all times. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, if you've got some eggs in the fridge, you know you are sorted for a meal. Rushing for work? Make a quick sunny side up. Have unexpected guests at home? Prepare delicious devilled evgs! And I you want a quick lunch or dinner, a quick, easy and mouth-watering egg curry is the solution!
Egg curry is a fuss-free, simple recipe that is perfect for a dinner party at home or a quick lunch too. This egg curry recipe is a super easy one by chef Ravi Saxena from the famous restaurant Dhaba is an excellent one to try at home. A lovely melange of spices tossed with fried eggs, tomatoes and yogurt makes this a perfect dish for your next meal to accompany your choice of Indian bread.
The classic egg curry has a balance of flavours with spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli and green chilli along with ginger-garlic paste cooked in oil with pureed tomatoes till a thick consistency. The addition of yogurt gives a creamy touch to the dish before simmering it with fried eggs.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients:
Boiled eggs- 3
Refined oil- 1/4 cup
Red chili powder- 2 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tbsp
Green chilies- 4 (chopped)
Tomato puree- 1/2cup
Turmeric powder- 1 tsp
Coriander powder- 1 tsp
Cumin powder- 1 tsp
Yogurt- 1/2 cup
Salt- to taste
Coriander- 1 tbsp (chopped)
Method:
1. In a pan, shallow fry 3 boiled eggs with little oil, turmeric and red chili powder.
2. Separately, heat oil in another pan. Add ginger garlic paste, green chilies and tomato puree to it. Cook it well till oil separates.
3. Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder and cumin powder to it. Pour some water and mix it well.
4. To this, add yogurt and chopped coriander. Cook it for few minutes.
5. Now, add the eggs to this gravy and simmer it for 3-5 minutes.
6. Garnish the dish with some chopped coriander and slices of tomato and ginger.
7. Serve with steamed rice and enjoy!
