Navaratri 2021: If you are observing the nine-day fast this Navaratri, you might have already tried a number of sabudana recipes by now, right? From the tried-and-trusted sabudana khichdi to the more exclusive sabudana seekh kebab and desserts like sabudana kheer, there is no end to the variety these starchy pearls can bring to your platter. To add to the list of the different sabudana dishes you can savour, especially during your 9-day vrat, here is a quick recipe for a vrat approved soft and pillowy idli - Sabudana Idli.





(Also read : Navaratri 2021: Make Yummy Vrat-Friendly Sabudana Bonda In 20 Minutes)





Don't you worry; this recipe doesn't require you to wait overnight - the instant sabudana idli will be ready in a short span of time to perfectly meet your everyday evening cravings. This recipe for sabudana idli is shared by YouTube food blogger Parul Gupta on her channel 'Cook with Parul'. The recipe uses the vat special samak ke chawal powder, sabudana pearls some curd and coriander for a delicious flavour and fruit salt to give it that fluff. All you need to do is combine the ingredients together and let it rest for 10-15 minutes and you are good to go. Parul even points out that you can prepare the mix and keep it in the fridge for a couple of days to enjoy instant idli whenever you prefer.

Navaratri 2021: How To Make Sabudana idli l Sabudana Idli Recipe:

Take a cup of vrat wale chawal and coarsely grind it to a powder. In a bowl soak sabudana for some time until they are soft. Mix the rice powder, soaked sabudana, curd, coriander and fruit salt together. Grease idli pan and add the mixture into moulds. Let this steam for 10 mins on medium-high and low heat for 5 mins more. Take off the heat and serve hot. For the detailed recipe, look at the video here:











Enjoy this quick and easy sabudana idli for your next meal; let us know how it turns out in the comments below.

Happy Navratri 2021!