Navaratri 2021: Navaratri season is all about celebrations, pujas, fasting and devoting oneself to god. During this nine-day auspicious festival, many people hold everyday rituals and fast for nine days. In these fasts, the devotees only indulge in light sattvik or vegetarian meals. While there are certain rules that one must follow while fasting, one of them is to include only special food items. And one such widely popular food item that many eat during Navaratri is sabudana. This ingredient has long been a staple during fasting and has many health benefits. While most of us make a sabudana khichdi during this time, today we bring you a new and yummy recipe of sabudana bonda!





Health Benefits Of Sabudana

Sabudana is an ingredient that is high in carbohydrates that gives you a good amount of energy. Along with that, this ingredient can help to improve digestion, reduce blood pressure, increase bone strength and can also be beneficial for skin and hair!





While this one ingredient has many benefits. During Nacratri, most of us usually make sabudana khichdi from it. But to give you a twist of taste, today, we bring you a yummy recipe of sabudana bonda that you will love to devour in fasts.

Navaratri 2021: Here Is The Recipe Of Sabudana Bonda | Sabudana Bonda Recipe

To make this dish, first, take sabudana and add buttermilk, salt, chilli and ginger to it and let it rest overnight to soak in the flavour.





Drain the excess liquid and now add rice flour, coriander, coconut powder and form semi-soft dough. Form small laddoos out of this dough, and deep fry them. Fry till golden brown. Once done, enjoy it with a cup of chai.





For the full recipe of sabudana bonda, click here.





Make this yummy recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!