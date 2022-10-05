The biggest Bengali festival of the year, Durga Puja is coming to an end. People are marking Vijaya Dashami today (on October 5, 2022). On this day, people immerse the idol of Goddess Durga (visarjan) and send the daughter back to her home. But that doesn't put an end to the festive indulgence. During Durga Puja, people go on a bingeing spree; and same is the scenario post visarjan. Friends and family gather together, greet each other and observe 'Bijoya'. Food plays an equally important role here as well. They exchange sweets and go for festive feasts. If you are planning to organise a 'Bijoya' party at home, then here we have the perfect recipe for you to make.





Also Read: 5 Mughlai Curries Every Vegetarian Will Enjoy





We bring you the quintessential fish chop recipe that you can prepare to treat the guests for starter. For the unversed, fish chop is mashed fish and potato stuffing, coated with bread crumbs and fried to perfection. Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

How To Make Bengali-Style Fish Chop At Home:

To make this dish, we need, steamed fish, onion, bread crumbs, maida, egg, mustard oil, green chillies, salt, amchoor powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste and coriander powder.





First, shred the fish and keep aside. Then heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion in it. Saute and add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, amchoor powder and cook everything together.





Add the shredded fish to it and mix well. Sprinkle salt, garam masala and cook. Take a small portion of the mix, make small roundels and coat with maida.





Next, coat with whisked egg, bread crumbs and fry until it turns golden brown in colour. That's it. The super delicious fish chop is ready to be served. Enjoy it hot, with some chutney or ketchup by the side.





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.





Try this recipe at home and do let us know how you liked it. Subho Bijoya 2022, everyone!