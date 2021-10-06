Think breakfast and the first dish that comes to our mind is egg. Boiled, poached or fried - an egg or two make the perfect option to whip up a quick meal in the morning. That's not all. It also loads you up with several essential nutrients and refuels you with energy to kick-start the morning. Besides, egg is versatile to the core. You can always experiment with an egg recipe and make multiple versions of it - each tasting better than the other. One such instance is a hearty omelette. You can literally get innumerable versions of a simple omelette without much fuss.





Desi omelette, Spanish omelette, African omelette etc - options are many. Another popular option is a cheese omelette. A fluffy omelette, loaded with cheese, helps you give a perfect start to the day. You may also upgrade the flavours with sausages, tomatoes, herbs and more. We found a recipe that includes delicious and crunchy onions in it. Sounds delicious, right? So, what are you waiting for? Take out some eggs and cheese from your refrigerator and get going.

How To Make Cheese Onion Omelette For Breakfast | Breakfast-Special Cheese Onion Omelette:

Break egg in a bowl and whisk.

Add salt, oregano and cheese and mix.

Add butter in a pan and melt it.

Add chopped onions and fry. Put it aside.

Again, add some butter in the pan and add the whisked egg.

Cook and top with the fried onions.

Grate some cheese from the top and cook again (both the sides).

Garnish with some cheese and serve.

Try this dish today and start your morning on a cheesy note. For more such omelette recipes, click here.