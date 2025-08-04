Food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced a new feature called DeskEats, aimed at simplifying food ordering for working professionals across India. The service has been rolled out in over 7,000 tech parks, corporate hubs, and business centres across 30 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, and Kolkata. The feature offers a curated selection of meals designed to be convenient and quick to consume in office environments, especially on busy days when time and space may be limited.





Users can access DeskEats by typing "Office" or "Work" in the Swiggy app. According to the company, the feature includes collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Deadline Desserts, Healthy Nibbles, One-handed Grabbies, and Teamwork Bites.





During the pilot phase, Swiggy observed specific eating patterns. For instance, Chicken Popcorn emerged as the most popular snack in the Stress Munchies category in Bengaluru, while Mumbai users preferred fries, and garlic bread sticks were the top choice in Gurugram. Salads remained a favourite in the Healthy Nibbles segment across all cities. Interestingly, Mumbai placed the highest number of DeskEats orders, and the 'One-handed Grabbies' category-which includes compact, handheld meals-accounted for nearly 30 per cent of total orders placed through the feature.

Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives, Swiggy, said that the meals offered under DeskEats are designed to be easy to handle and consume at the workplace. "We understand that while it may be easy to find a dosa or a Mughlai meal, it is difficult to find one that is packaged in a way that it can be easily consumed at your desk or in an office setting where plates and cutlery may not be readily available or where one may be juggling between multiple tasks."





The feature is also intended to make team lunch orders simpler. Deepak Maloo added, "In addition to this, we also understand that there is a need for a team-order-friendly selection which is available without the need to spend a lot of time on the app. DeskEats aims to address such use cases and redefine the experience of, quite literally, having a meal at your desk."