Is work keeping you busy? Are you so preoccupied that you don't even get the time to make yourself dal and chawal for lunch? Then we have a quick-fix lunch idea for you. Make yourself a healthy sandwich for lunch to give your body the nutrients it needs without taking out a lot of time from your busy schedule. A chicken club sandwich is one of the most popular sandwich recipes that people from all parts of the world enjoy. This chicken sandwich is very easy to make! It wouldn't take you more than 15 minutes to assemble one and enjoy it for lunch. It is wholesome, delicious and filling. Therefore, we found the perfect recipe for you to follow to make this quick and easy chicken club sandwich.





How To Make Chicken Club Sandwich:

These are the ingredients you would need to make this sandwich - bread, butter, egg, mustard sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce, cheese slice, boiled chicken and sliced tomatoes. This decadent sandwich uses 3 slices of bread, one on each side and one in the middle of the sandwich. Put a pan on flame, add some butter. Once the butter melts toast two slices of bread on it. Keep the toasted bread aside. Then fry an egg on the pan, keep it aside. Boil some chicken separately and shred it.







Now, we will assemble the sandwich. Take one slice of bread, spread mustard sauce and mayonnaise on it. Place some lettuce leaves on that bread. Then add one cheese slice. Put boiled chicken on the top. Place plain bread on it, not the buttered one. Then layer the bread with some tomatoes. Put the fried egg on top of the tomato and close the sandwich with the buttered bread. The chicken club sandwich is ready!











Watch the full recipe video of Chicken Club Sandwich in the header.