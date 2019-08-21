Cooking Tips: Try This 4-Ingredient Healthy Protein-Rich Sandwich With A Spicy Twist

Pair this protein-rich sandwich with your morning cuppa for a wholesome meal

Paneer complements well with the creamy flavour of hung curd

Chicken and veggie sandwiches are too mainstream! How about trying some other healthy varieties of sandwiches while keeping the taste and flavours intact; in fact, even more delectable?! Sandwiches can be experimented with in various ways. Home bakers and chefs these days have taken advantage of their versatility and started to put in fillings that may sound bizarre at times. We are here to bring to you an interesting recipe of healthy protein-rich sandwich that is made using just four basic kitchen ingredients, but at the same time also has a spicy twist added to it.





Paneer is rich in calcium that can help strengthen your bones







Apt for all the spice junkies out there, this sandwich is quite fiery and is sure to get you drooling for more. The sandwich gets its protein quotient from humble paneer or cottage cheese. The paneer-based filling is made creamy with hung curd, which is not only incredibly yummy but quite nutritionally dense as well and keeps the gut healthy and running with its high probiotic content.

Here's How You Can Make This Protein-Rich Sandwich At Home:

Ingredients:





Bread Slices - 4

Paneer - 200 grams

Hung Curd - 1 cup

Schezwan sauce - 2 tablespoons





Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and crumble the paneer in it using your hands or a fork. Make sure that no big lumps of paneer remain as they may cause the sandwich to break from within while cooking.

Add the hung curd to the bowl and give it a nice stir. The combination of hung curd and paneer goes really well and it gives a creamy texture and appearance.

Then, add schezwan sauce to bring in the fiery element. Mix well.

Now, take a bread slice and place one-two tablespoons of the prepared mixture on top of it. Spread it evenly on the bread slice and place another slice over it.

Toast the sandwich on a tawa or in a sandwich maker.





Note: If you can't tolerate much of spice, adjust the quantity of schezwan sauce as per your liking. If you have sudden guests coming over to your place, this sandwich is perfect to prepare as it is going to get ready in just 5-7 minutes. Yes, it's that quick and easy-to-prepare!





So, go ahead and pair your morning cuppa with this protein-rich delight to ensure a healthy morning breakfast. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









