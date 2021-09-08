If you thought preparing seafood is a difficult job, then you are yet to explore a lot more. With the right kind recipe, making seafood, especially prawns, can get easier than ever. And we have just the recipe for you to try. It's the prawn tikka masala. This dish takes on the spicy flavours of tikkas to make a delicious gravy that will leave your slurping. Here's a super easy, step-by-step recipe of prawn tikka masala that can also help a novice chef cook like pro. Pair this prawn tikka masala with steamed rice and enjoy a wholesome meal in no time.





How To Make Prawn Tikka Masala | Prawn Tikka Masala Recipe:

To make this decadent seafood curry, start by cleaning the prawns properly. Now, prepare a spice-mix using lemon juice, salt, red chilli powder and ginger garlic paste. Add the cleaned prawns and coat them with the mix and let it rest for 15 minutes. After the marination, take a pan and put it on the flame. Grease the pan generously and fry the prawns till they are brown and crispy. The prawns are ready, now it is time to prepare the gravy.





For the gravy, put a kadhai on the flame. Sauté cumin seeds and chopped onions. Once the onions are translucent, add ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix it well. Add tomato puree to the masala, mix well. Pour in curd and cream to make the spicy masala creamy and mellow. Top the gravy with garam masala and add the fried prawns. Finally, add some tandoori masala and the prawn tikka masala is ready!

Watch the full recipe video of Prawn Tikka Masala in the Header.





What are you waiting for? Get hold of all the necessary ingredients and try out this recipe. Don't forget to tell us how you enjoyed this dish in the comments section below!