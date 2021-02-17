Watch: How To Make Spicy Prawns Masala Rice (Jhinga Pulao) At Home

Spicy prawns rice recipe is a must-try.

Rice is such a versatile food; it can be used to make so many other dishes like biryani, pulao, khichdi, fried rice and more. Veg pulao is one of the common and the most popular rice recipes. But if you want to try non-veg rice, which is not biryani (because it needs time to cook), try this prawn masala rice. Also called Jhinga pulao, this prawn masala rice is full of flavours from a string of whole spices and spice powders. The cooking process is very simple once you've assembled all the spices that you need. Since prawns cook superfast, this prawn rice recipe won't take much of your time.





Step-by-step recipe of Prawns Masala Rice:



Step 1 - Take large prawns in a bowl and marinate with ginger-garlic paste, spicy green chilli paste coriander-cumin powder, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt. Also add chopped mint leaves and coriander leaves. Mix well and keep aside for half an hour.



Step 2 - Soak rice in water for half an hour.



Step 3 - Dry roast black peppercorns, cardamom and fennel seeds. Let the roasted spices come down to room temperature. Grind to make powder.



Step 4 - Heat some oil and ghee in a pan. Add bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon stick, and maze (javitri). Then add onion slices, a pinch of nutmeg sand some salt. Cook till onions are golden brown.



Step 5 - Add sliced tomatoes, cover and cook on medium flame for 5 minutes. Add ground spice powder. Aldo add pulao/biryani powder and coriander powder. Mix well.



Step 6 - Now add marinated prawns. Cover on low flame for 10 minutes. Add some water and bring it to boil, then add the soaked rice. Add more coriander leaves and mint leaves and cook well.



The recipe video was posted on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' by food vlogger Alpa Modi.

