Dal Pakwan is a popular Sindhi breakfast, which can also be eaten for lunch and dinner. Those who are unfamiliar with dal pakwan should know that it is an Indian dish made with chana dal and is served with pakwan, a deep-fried, crispy bread made with maida or all-purpose flour, salt, oil, and cumin seeds. But have you ever thought how an Italian-inspired version of the classic Indian dish would turn out? Unexpectedly, we came across a video of a street vendor selling pizza dal pakwan, a unique fusion dish that is getting attention on social media.





An Instagram user recently posted a video of the street vendor in Indore who is selling pizza dal pakwan for Rs 120. In the video, you can see the vendor first cooking dal and adding tadka to it. Then he puts pakwan on a plate and spreads mayonnaise, then tops it with another piece of pakwan and adds mayonnaise again along with tomato ketchup and green chutney. Further he adds sev, grated cheese, chopped onion and tomatoes. He generously sprinkles spices and uses a blow torch to melt the cheese. Atop the video, the user wrote, "Ye Khaya hai kabhi?" (Have you ever eaten this?)

This video gained around 913 comments in which people shared their hilarious reactions to this unique fusion food. A chef commented, "In my tenure of 28 years, I always thought it's about technique, balancing of spices, handling of temperature, combination of ingredients, but now from social media university I learnt......... Bhaisahib it's all about - butter, cheese and mayonnaise!!"





Another user did not like the dish either; he commented, "Instagram needs a dislike button asap."





While another user shared that it's best to cook dal pakwan in the traditional way with Indian spices. He commented, "Itna sab karne ki jarorat hee nai... boiled chane ki daal and normal pakwaan with green chutney and hari mirch is all we need."





What are your views about this fusion food? Do let us know in the comment section below.