We have all been there - trying to stick to a diet while the universe conspires against us. But if you're part of a Punjabi household, that struggle goes up a notch. The constant food talk, the irresistible aromas, and, of course, the relentless pampering with parathas and laddoos. It's a full-on battle zone for anyone attempting to diet. A viral video that's been making the rounds on Instagram perfectly sums up this hilarious and all-too-relatable struggle. Shared by the Instagram handle @tvhanji, the video captures the essence of what dieting in a Punjabi household feels like - and honestly, it's too relatable.

In the video, a girl is seen mixing a glass of what looks like protein powder with water, trying to stay committed to her diet. Meanwhile, her mother is in the background frying up a mouth-watering paratha. And let's just say, the mum does not hold back. She lovingly (and persistently) praises her creation, saying: "Dekho hun kinna sohna parontha, oo nice, very nice and tasty parontha. I love it. Aloo changa paake banayi da. Wow, I love it. Parontha kha lo, parontha kha lo." Translation: "Look how beautiful this paratha is. Oo nice, very nice, and tasty paratha. I love it. I've made it with a generous amount of aloo. Wow, I love it. Come have paratha, come have paratha."

If you've ever tried to say no to your Punjabi mum's cooking, you already know how this story ends.The caption on the video says it all: "Dieting in my Punjabi household is impossible."

Watch the viral video here:

Since being posted, the video has racked up over 2.1 million views and thousands of likes. The comments section is flooded with people sharing their own relatable experiences. One user shared, "I miss my mom! She used to do exactly this." Another joked, "Man, I thought it's just my mom." Someone else wrote, "My nani does the same thing to me," while another added, "Punjabi moms can't stop!"

A more emotional comment read, "We don't realise it at the time, but these are the best memories. Enjoy your mum's food while you can because one day it too will become a memory." Others had a lighter take: "Girl, go eat that delicious paratha. Nothing better in this world," and "Don't get upset, just eat it and enjoy it. You'll miss it later!

Can you relate to this viral video? Do you face a similar challenge at home when it comes to dieting? Let us know in the comments - we would love to hear your stories!