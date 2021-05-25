As much as we hate the temperature on the rise, if there's anything we are thankful about this season - it is the extensive variety of ice-creams and Sundaes that we get to gorge on. Mango, blueberry, chocolate, dry fruits - there are options galore, but due to the lockdown, access to these sweet-treats have become a bit of problem. So you can't go get your favourite ice creams, but what if we tell you that you can recreate the same magic at home? Yes, you heard us! With this recipe, you can make your favourite chocolate Sundae in the comfort of your own house.





A Sundae, is essentially an ice cream-based dessert covered with fruits, cream, nuts or syrups. It is typically served in a tall glass, and has its origins in the United States.





Biscuit crumbs, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and almonds come together to make this summer-time staple.





Here's How To Make Chocolate Sundae At Home:





1. In a pan, heat and melt chocolate. You can take a regular, unsweetened chocolate bar for this.

2. Add butter, cream, honey and mix it well with the chocolate.





4. Crush the biscuits.





5. Take a glass, and add the biscuit crumbs towards the bottom. They would become the base of your Sundae.





6. Then transfer the chocolate sauce.





7. Next, you need to add two full scoops of vanilla ice-cream. You can use any flavour of ice cream you want- we went for the classic vanilla for how well it complements chocolate.





8. Now add some more chocolate sauce.





9. At last, top it up with some crushed almonds and your Sundae is ready.





Doesn't that sound like a cakewalk? So, what are you waiting for? Watch the complete recipe video (with all steps and ingredients) above and impress everyone at home today. We know you are slurping and you just can't wait to try this easy recipe. Since the recipe offers enough room to experiment, so don't hold back if you want to try to add something more (think: sprinkles, fruit chunks, cake crumbs). Do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.