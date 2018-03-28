5 DIY Mango Face Packs For A Healthy Skin This Summer

Highlights The season of mango is here

Mango is aptly nicknamed as the supreme summer fruit'

DIY Mango face packs that will help you to have flawless skin

mango is here! Who doesn't love eating mangoes; especially when you have varieties of mangoes to choose from? Mango is aptly nicknamed as 'the supreme summer fruit,' as it helps to prevent heat stroke during those hot months of the year. Other than that, it is rich in vitamin-A , vitamin-C and minerals like copper, potassium and magnesium. The antioxidants properties present in the mangoes protect our body against many harmful diseases. But, did you know that mango can play a major role in enhancing your beauty, too? Yes, you heard us right! We have rounded up the best DIY Mango face packs that will help you to have soft, supple and flawless skin this summer.

As we all know that exfoliation is extremely important for our skin, as it helps to remove the dead cells from our skin. And, using a mango scrub will help us in doing same. All you need is 1 tablespoon mango pulp, 1 teaspoon of organic honey and 1 tablespoon of milk. Mix these ingredients well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and feel the softness in your skin's texture.



(Also Read: 5 Natural Summer Fruit Packs For A Nourished Skin)

Exfoliation is extremely important for our skin.

Mangoes have natural anti-tanning properties and vitamins that fight against inflammation and sun burns. For this face pack, you will need 1 tablespoon of mango pulp, 2 teaspoons of wheat flour and 1 teaspoon of organic Honey. Mix all the ingredients together to make a thick paste. Apply it on face and sun-affected parts. Let it stay on for 15 minutes and wash with normal water.



(Also Read: 10 Foods for Glowing Skin)

Mangoes have natural anti-tanning properties and vitamins​. Photo Credit: iStock

3. For Tanned Skin

We all have tried numerous anti-tan packs, but still haven't achieved those desired results. Don't worry, as we have got another face pack to your rescue! This anti-tan mango face pack is extremely effective. Take 1 tablespoon of mango pulp, 2 tablespoon of besan, 2 teaspoons of grounded almonds and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix these ingredients well until it becomes a thick paste, and apply it all over your face and leave for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this thrice a week for better results.



(Also Read: Tanned Skin May Look Cool But Can Lead to Skin Ageing and Even Cancer)

This anti-tan mango face pack is extremely effective​



4. For Soft Skin

This face pack will give your skin nutrients of oats, mangoes and almond and will act as organic scrubbers. All you need is 2 tablespoon of mango pulp, 1 tablespoon of oats, 2 teaspoon raw milk and 3-4 grounded almonds. Apply this face pack on your face and scrub it off after 15 minutes. Wash your face with water.





This face pack will give your skin nutrients of oats.



5. For Acne

Mango pulp with curd and honey can be a great aid for people with oily skin. It will help you to fight with pigmentation and acne by shedding off the excessive oil from face. Extract pulp from a ripe mango; add 2 tablespoon of curd and 2 teaspoons of honey. Apply this face pack on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes.



(Also Read: Your Guide to the Causes and Remedies for Forehead Acne)