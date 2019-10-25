Watch: Prepare This Grilled Spicy Corn Chaat For Your Next Evening Binge

Grilled corn recipe to prepare at home.

Corns are a super versatile street snack to relish across India. From chatpati chaat to boiled soft kernels during the monsoons, corn can be tossed with just about anything and they will be super delicious anyway! No wonder we see corn chaat stalls all around beaches, train stations and even in movie halls. Pleasing everyone from kids to adults, a warm, flavourful cup of corn chaat would cost anything between INR 20-30 at those popular red and yellow stalls and can be super satiating during those chilly winter months.





Tossed in red chilli, butter and chaat masalas, corn can be your go-to snack during those hunger pangs since it is healthier than those fried pack of chips that you might want to reach out to. You can simply prepare it at home, pack it and may eat it for breakfast while commuting. You can even toss it with other veggies or ingredients such as sprouts, onion, tomatoes and much more.





To ease your hassle of preparing, we've got a super quick and easy corn chaat recipe by YouTuber Manjula Jain shared on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. She grills corn kernels and tosses it with rest of the ingredients that include salt, roasted cumin seeds powder, green chillies, red bell pepper, cilantro, lemon juice, cream cheese and feta cheese. This flavourful corn chaat can be the perfect snack for your evening binge or even for your next house party.

Watch: Spicy Corn Chaat By Manjula Jain