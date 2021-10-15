The weekend is finally here! We can't wait to just sit back and relax. The best way to spend the weekend is to spend time with our friends and family and munching on delicious food. The weekend is the perfect time for foodies to indulge in yummy treats. Some might choose to order food, the rest of us prefer to use this precious time to try out some delicious and interesting recipes. If you are on the lookout for some delicious snack recipes to munch, then we have got the perfect dish for you. Cheese Pakodas are the perfect weekend snack to enjoy! You get the crispiness of pakodas and the gooey-ness of cheese. It is fried crisp and golden on the outside and juicy and creamy on the inside, this easy recipe is not to be missed.





Pakoda lovers and cheese lovers, this food crossover is what you have been waiting for! This cheese pakoda is very similar to any pakoda recipe, making it easy for anyone to make it at home. It doesn't matter if you are a masterful chef or a novice; this easy recipe is for everyone.

Cheese stuffed snacks taste delicious!

How To Make Cheese Pakoda | Cheese Pakoda Recipe:







To make this pakoda, you will need to start by making the pakoda batter. First mix together besan, pepper powder, coriander seeds, hing, baking soda, turmeric powder, sesame seeds and salt. Pour water and whisk it to a smooth batter.











You can take a variety of cheese such as cheese cubes, processed cheese or mozzarella cheese. Make sure the cheese cubes you use are fridge temperature, not room temperature. Coat the cheese cubes in the pakoda batter. Heat oil in a pan, you can deep fry or shallow fry the pakoda. Once the pakodas are fried, cheese pakodas are ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Cheese Pakoda.











Pro Tip: Do note that cheese pakoda has to be served hot. If they are served warm or at room temperature, the melted cheese solidifies.











Serve cheese pakora hot with any chutney or dip or sauce of your choice.











Sounds delicious, right?! Try this recipe at home and do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it.