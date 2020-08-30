9 Delicious Dry Paneer Recipes You Would Love To Make Again, And Again!

Paneer recipes that will leave you drooling

What are the reasons why you keep swiveling back to paneer, each time you have to put together an impressive fare? We absolutely adore the fact that it is so versatile and easy to work with, and just about everybody is a fan! It is a treat in gravy dishes, and equally scrummy in dry preparations too! Don't believe us? Try these options. From rolls and kebabs to pakodas, tortillas- there is a whole world of dry paneer delicacies that are bound to leave you awestruck.





Here Are 9 Delicious Dry Paneer Recipes You Would Love To Try:

1. Chilli Paneer Dry Recipe





Saucy and scintillating, this Indo-Chinese recipe is sure to find takers in any room. Packed with goodness of fresh paneer cubes, capsicum, onion and select spices, chilli paneer dry is one blockbuster starter you can never go wrong with.





2. Paneer Bhurji (no onion, no garlic) Recipe

Quick and hassle-free, this spicy paneer bhurji is ideal for amateurs trying to make a mark. Since it has no onion or garlic, it is ideal for vrat too!

3. Chandani Kebab Recipe

This melt-in-mouth kebab is a treasure of rich flavours. Profuse with goodness of paneer, pumpkin and an array of spices, this tender treat can be paired with any tangy chutney for that extra kick.





4. Achari Paneer Tikka Recipe

You saw this coming, didn't you? However, this is not your regular paneer tikka; this has a tinge of achaari goodness to it as well! If you are a fan of both pickles and paneer, this one is treat you have been looking for.





5. Paneer Besan Chila Recipe

This hearty breakfast will finally put an end to those tantrums by your kids. It is all things you expect out of a breakfast. It is easy, nutritious and healthy. A crispy besan pancake, stuffed with crumbled paneer — there, we saw you slurping!





6. Paneer Pakoda Recipe

For those evenings when a cup of chai is just not enough. Paneer cubes dunked in a spicy gram flour batter, fried until crisp — so tempting, you cannot stop at one.





7. Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe

This wholesome roll, packed with juicy paneer cubes, masala and tangy sauces and chutney. Easy to make and even easier to tuck into, once you crack this recipe, there is just no looking back.





8. Paneer And Salsa Tortilla Recipe

Homemade thin and delectable tortillas, slathered over with fresh and tangy salsa, and paneer chunks. If you are looking for low-carb options, you can put an end to your search here.





9. Paneer Steak Recipe

Think steak, and you are bound to think all things meaty. But this wholesome paneer steak is a suitable option for those who cannot have meat, but are looking to load up on protein. Smoky and soft, this steak has our heart.



