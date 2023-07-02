Give us a stout stuffed paratha every morning and we are happy. The only thing that stops us is the amount of carbs loaded in a paratha. For those following a weight loss diet or managing diabetes, a low-carb diet is recommended. I personally like to get my daily fix of carbs in lunch with roti and sabzi and avoid it as much as possible in breakfast and dinner. For people like me, this low-carb paratha comes as the perfect solution to satiate paratha cravings that kick in almost every day. I found this recipe on the Instagram handle of nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary and thought of sharing it with you all.

What are the benefits of a low-carb diet?

A low-carb diet focuses on a moderate amount of healthy carbs and gluten-free grains. Unhealthy carbs are known to disrupt blood sugar and blood pressure levels, which can hamper diabetes management and weight loss.





A recent research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals that people with type 2 diabetes who followed a low-carb breakfast experienced a 74% decrease in post-meal glucose levels and had more stable blood sugar throughout the day compared to those who ate a standard low-fat breakfast."

Eating a stuffed paratha can be an excellent breakfast. Photo Credit: iStock

Low-Carb Paratha - What It Is?

A low-carb paratha is ideally made with gluten-free flours like ragi and jowar and is filled with low-carb vegetables like cauliflower. To turn it into a wholesome meal, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary suggests, "It's not got enough protein so I would recommend you eat it along with some egg bhurji to feel fuller or you can also add some peas or try using a gluten-free flour that has more protein like buckwheat or almond flour."

How To Make Low-Carb Paratha for Weight Loss and Diabetes Diet:

Steam and grate gobi (cauliflower) and combine with any gluten-free flour. Add chopped onions and season with red chilli powder, salt to taste and amchoor powder. Also add some grease in the form of healthy ghee. Then put in some water to make dough. Use the dough to make parathas as usual by cooking it on both the sides.





This paratha is also rich in fibre, which facilitates digestion and aids in weight loss. So, now you don't have to kill your craving for a hearty paratha. Relive your childhood days by starting your day with a full stomach and fuller heart.