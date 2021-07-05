Theplas and Khakras have always been considered healthy Indian breakfast options and can be added to your weight loss diet. But why just stop at making a healthy breakfast, why not take it a notch higher and make it even healthier by making an almost zero carb breakfast, fit for the keto diet too. Keto diet is one of the most popular weight-loss diets today. And it doesn't matter if you have recently started following it or have been following it already, Keto dishes may get a little repetitive.





(Also read : This Desi-Style Keto Paneer Roll Will Make Your Weight Loss Journey A Delicious Affair)





If you are also looking for one such healthy yet delicious recipe, then you are in for a surprise. We recently came across a special recipe that gives the classic thepla recipe a healthy and low-carb twist.

How To Make Low Carb Keto Thepla | Low Carb Thepla Recipe

To make this recipe, you need either fresh or dried methi leaves. Bring water to a rolling boil and take it off the stove, to this add your methi leaves, turmeric, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, salt and let it sit for a while. In another bowl take a flaxseed meal and add this flavoured water, mix and prepare the dough. Since the flaxseed dough won't be hard as the flour one so you need to be a little extra careful and use folded parchment papers to flatten out theplas with your palm. Cook with little oil in a non-stick pan and your ultra-healthy theplas are ready.

Watch the full recipe video of low carb Keto Thepla here:





