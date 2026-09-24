Figs, commonly known as anjeer, are among the most nutrient-dense dried fruits and have been consumed for centuries as part of a healthy diet. They are rich in fibre, calcium, potassium, iron and antioxidants, making them beneficial for digestion, bone health and overall wellbeing. While figs can be eaten at any time of the day, many people prefer having soaked figs in the morning on an empty stomach to get the most out of their nutrients.





According to nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora, soaked figs can be especially helpful for people dealing with constipation and irregular bowel movements. When soaked overnight, figs become softer and easier to digest. Their fibre content helps add bulk to stools, supports smoother bowel movements and may help reduce bloating. Adding a few soaked figs to your morning routine is a simple way to increase fibre intake while supporting digestive health and providing the body with important nutrients.





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Benefits Of Eating Soaked Figs Daily

1. Supports Digestive Health

Soaked figs are rich in dietary fibre, which helps keep the digestive system functioning smoothly. Regular consumption may promote healthy bowel movements and provide relief from occasional constipation.

2. Helps Strengthen Bones

Figs contain minerals such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which are important for maintaining bone strength. Including them in your diet can contribute to better bone health over time.

3. Good For Heart Health

The potassium found in figs may help maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Their fibre content can also support heart health by helping manage cholesterol levels as part of a balanced diet.

4. May Support Weight Loss

Figs are naturally rich in fibre, which helps keep you feeling full for longer. This can reduce unnecessary snacking and support healthy weight management when combined with a balanced diet.

5. Helps Boost Energy Levels

Figs contain natural sugars along with essential nutrients that can provide a steady source of energy. Eating them in the morning may help you feel more active and refreshed throughout the day.





How To Eat Anjeer For Maximum Benefits





Soak two to three dried figs in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, eat the soaked figs on an empty stomach and drink the remaining water as well. This simple habit allows the figs to soften, making them easier to digest while helping your body absorb their nutrients more effectively.





Adding soaked figs to your daily routine is an easy way to increase your fibre intake and support digestion, heart health, bone strength and overall wellness.