Constipation is a common problem that affects many people every day. Incomplete bowel movements can often lead to gas, bloating and a feeling of heaviness. Poor bowel regularity may also contribute to skin issues such as acne. To help relieve constipation, experts recommend drinking plenty of water and eating a fibre-rich diet.





According to Dr Shilpa Arora, constipation can cause several symptoms that go beyond digestive discomfort. These may include unexplained bloating, dull skin despite using skincare products, fatigue, acne and difficulty losing weight. Constipation is not just a stomach problem. It can affect your gut health, skin, energy levels and even hormonal balance.





To support better digestion and regular bowel movements, Dr Arora recommends including five specific foods in your diet, including raw papaya, prunes and raisins.

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Raw Papaya

Raw papaya contains papain, a digestive enzyme, along with fibre that helps support healthy digestion. It may help clear accumulated waste from the intestines and keep the digestive tract functioning smoothly.

Soaked Raisins

Soaked raisins work as a natural laxative and can help soften stools, making bowel movements easier. They contain sorbitol, a natural compound that draws water into the intestines and may help ease constipation.





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Prunes

Prunes are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to the stool, while soluble fibre helps it move more easily through the digestive tract. This combination makes prunes a popular natural remedy for constipation.

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Small dietary changes can go a long way in improving gut health, promoting regular bowel movements and reducing constipation naturally.