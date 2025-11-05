Gurupurab, or Guru Nanak Jayanti, is the vibrant celebration of Guru Nanak's birth, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Known as 'Prakash Utsav', it's a time to reflect on his timeless teachings and embrace a spirit of selflessness. The word "Gurupurab" comes from two words: "Gur," meaning 'master,' and "Purab," meaning 'day' in Hindi. This year, mark your calendar for November 05, 2025, when Guru Nanak's 556th birth anniversary lights up gurdwaras everywhere, filling them with the warm energy of prayers and community.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date And Timings:

Date: Thursday, November 05, 2025





Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:36 PM on Nov 04, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:48 PM on Nov 05, 2025





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Significance Of Gurupurab

Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon day of Kartik month, honouring Guru Nanak's teachings to fight against lust, greed, attachment, anger, and pride. These teachings live in the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. This day is about remembering his wisdom, so devotees perform an Akhand Paath, a 48-hour reading of the Guru Granth Sahib in gurdwaras. Early morning (around 3 AM) marks the start of the Amrit Vela, a sacred time for prayer and meditation. Another major part of the celebration is Guru ka Langar - a special community meal shared by everyone. In honour of Guru Nanak, here are some traditional dishes served at langar that bring people together.

Here Are 5 Traditional Langar Recipes To Enjoy:

Some dishes are classics in the langar, made with love and shared with everyone. Let's dive into these comforting recipes!

Kadha Prasad

Kadha Prasad is a must on Guru Nanak Jayanti. This warm and sweet offering is made with flour, desi ghee, and sugar, creating a rich, melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Aloo Gobi

This simple yet delicious potato and cauliflower dish is a staple at the langar. Made without too many spices, it's hearty and perfect with roti.

Roti

Roti or rice is a core part of the langar prasad. A large batch of soft rotis is rolled and cooked fresh, especially tasty when paired with Aloo Gobi.

Dal

If you've ever tried langar dal, you know its comforting taste. Made from black lentils cooked until smooth, this creamy dal is a star on the langar menu.

Kheer

No Indian celebration is complete without kheer. This delightful rice pudding is served as a sweet finish to the meal on Guru Nanak Jayanti.





Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025!