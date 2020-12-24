SEARCH
  • News
  • Sikh Charities Provide Hot Meals To Stranded UK Truck Drivers

Sikh Charities Provide Hot Meals To Stranded UK Truck Drivers

The British Sikh community stepped forward to help out stranded truck drivers at the UK-France border.

Edited by Aditi Ahuja (with inputs from Reuters)  |  Updated: December 24, 2020 13:41 IST

Reddit
Sikh Charities Provide Hot Meals To Stranded UK Truck Drivers

Chickpea curry and rice were among the hot meals provided.

Highlights
  • France closed down their border for travellers from UK
  • This left thousands of truck drivers stranded at the border
  • The Sikh community came forward to provide hot meals to them

The Sikh community has won praise yet again for providing meals for thousands of stranded truck drivers at the UK-France border. A volunteer army of British Sikhs jumped to the rescue when France closed down its borders to travellers from the UK till they showed a negative Covid-19 test report. Up to 10,000 drivers were stranded in South England, which is when several Sikhs stepped forward and helped them out by serving hot food.

(Also Read: )

Newsbeep

Packaged meals served included chickpea curry and rice, along with bottled water. A Twitter clip showed 800 meals on their way to the stranded lorry drivers from Khalsa Aid. They also worked with a Dominos franchise to provide 1000 pizzas to the drivers.

Ravinder Singh, the founder of Khalsa Aid, said, "We in Sikhism, we have the concept of langar, which means community kitchen. We are British Sikhs and the least we can do is to practise our seasonal goodwill: two days from Christmas we have people on our soil who are homeward bound and do not know what is happening."

The relief to the truck drivers comes just days ahead of Christmas. Many touted the wonderful effort by the Sikh group in keeping with the spirit of the festive season, even though they may not be able to celebrate the festival with family this time. "They [the drivers] were very appreciative but you could see they were down as they were unsure if they would get home for Christmas," said Singh.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sikh CommunityHot MealsTruck Driver
Anil Kapoor Cuts 64th Birthday Cake With Wife And Actors Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan (See Pics)
Anil Kapoor Cuts 64th Birthday Cake With Wife And Actors Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan (See Pics)
BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting
BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 