Winter Breads: 4 Desi Flat-Breads You Must Have This Winter Season (Recipe Videos Inside)

Indian winter breads that you can have instead of your regular wheat chapatti today

You may have heard plenty of people talk highly about our decadent gravies, our bold pickles and masalas. But seldom do we hear about our amazing flatbreads that surreptitiously go on to make our meal experience sumptuous and wholesome. Most of these breads make seasonal cameos on our plates; therefore, it is all the more necessary to make the most of them while we can, and give them all the love they deserve. As you revamp your diet in accordance with the season, make sure you use some of these seasonal ingredients in your flatbreads too.





Here are 4 Indian winter breads that you can have instead of your regular wheat chapatti today:





Gur Ki Roti

Gur, or jaggery, is one of North India's most favoured winter staple. It is usually consumed post a meal, but there are umpteen winter preparations wherein gur, or jaggery, is the main ingredient, gur ki roti being one of them. Here's a recipe video of gur ki roti posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel that may help you make the winter delicacy at home.





Matar Ki Poori

Rich and fluffy pooris made with mashed peas mixture are actually prepared all year round, but since you are getting season's best peas right now-we suggest you try this matar ki poori recipe from our YouTube channel today. Pair the poori with any sabzi, or pickle you like and munch on.





Makki ki roti

You saw this coming, didn't you? In Punjab, a slight nip in the weather calls for luscious sarso da saag and crispy makki di roti. Made with goodness of maize, this roti is tinier in size, compared to your regular roti, but so distinct in flavour. Topped with white butter, makki ki roti is sure to liven up your spread. Here's the recipe video of the same on NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Methi paratha

Winter greens like bathua, palak, methi have invaded our pantry and how! It's time to put them to good use. Methi greens are super versatile in nature; you can use them to make sabzi, cutlets, soups. You can also use a bunch to make yourself some hot parathas. Wondering how? Here's a recipe video that may help.





