Winter Special: This Gur Aur Atte Ka Halwa Spells Warm, Winter Decadence 

An Indian kitchen pantry is filled with a variety of things. Some of these you use every day, some make seasonal cameos. With the winter upon us, we are revamping our kitchen cabinets and one of the superfoods we are particularly looking forward is ‘gur' or jaggery. A desi winter staple, gur helps keep body warm, ward of risk of respiratory infections and make desserts all the more richer. Gur is also replete with vitamin C and bunch of other antioxidants. It is commonly consumed after meals, but in winters it is used in a plethora of preparations. From ladoo, halwa, panjiri, pinni to hot beverages, there are countless traditional preparations that are made with goodness of jaggery. One such winter delicacy is gur aur atte ka halwa.





Mention winter and a bowl of piping hot gajar ka halwa is one of the first things to feature in our minds. But there are multiple other halwas that make the nippy weather a memorable affair for us, for instance, gur aur atte ka halwa. Cooked in oodles of ghee, this seasonal treat, apart from being absolutely indulgent, is also considered to have some beneficial effects. It helps keep your body warm. And since the sweetening agent here is not refined sugar but jaggery, you can binge with a little less guilt. Unlike sugar, jaggery is not packed with empty calories and it happens to be a treasure of health too.

Winter Special: Unlike sugar, jaggery is not packed with empty calories

Gur Aur Atte Ka Halwa Recipe





To make this halwa, you would need desi ghee, wheat flour, semolina, jaggery, cloves, milk, saffron and raisins. In addition to gur and atta, this halwa is also bursting with goodness of winter spices like cloves and saffron that impart a beautiful strong flavour to the dessert, making it even richer. The melt-in-mouth quality of the dessert is due to desi ghee. If you do not have desi ghee, you can also use regular ghee available at your local supermarket, but try not to use refined oil. The dessert is ideal for chilly evenings, winter dinner spreads or lazy Sunday brunch. If you want, you can also top it with some chunky nuts of your choice. Try this winter recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. Make sure you practice moderation, excess of anything may cause harm to your overall health.







