World Asthma Day: Useful Diet Tips For Prevention Of Asthma

World Asthma Day is observed on first Tuesday of the month of May every year. The day is designated to spread awareness about the symptoms and cure of the disease. Scores of people are grappling with this illness across the globe, and with constant rise in pollution level in the air, the problem is only getting worse. Asthma is an inflammatory disease that obstructs the airways of the lungs and causes problems like breathlessness, cough and wheezing. Besides air pollution, food adulteration, stress and chemical ingestion, there are certain foods that can trigger asthma. Likewise, there are some foods that can help alleviate the problem.



Asthma is hard to cure but can be tackled with diligent alternation in one's lifestyle. Though natural surroundings are difficult to alter, one can always modify their diet to keep asthma at bay or handle it if it occurs.











Here Are Some Basic Diet Tips That Can Be Useful In Preventing Or Combating Asthma:





Consume Omega 3 Fatty Acids



A study published in 'American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine' suggests that foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids provide protection against indoor pollution caused by cooking, cleaning and smoking. Fish, nuts and seeds are some of the foods that have high Omega 3 fatty acid content.

Avoid Omega 6 Fatty Acids



Put a cap on the consumption of Omega 6 fatty acids that can propel inflammation - reads the report in 'American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine'. Vegetable oils like soybean, corn, safflower and sunflower oil are known to contain Omega 6 in large quantities.





Have Vitamin D-rich foods



According to a study, published Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, In Practice, vitamin D plays a key role in treating asthma. Lead author, Sonali Bose mentioned, "Vitamin D is a molecule that may influence asthma by impacting antioxidant or immune-related pathways." Fatty fish, mushrooms, foods fortified with vitamin D like bread, orange juice and milk are some foods that can prove beneficial in handling asthma.





Try Ayurvedic Remedies



Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi, an Ayurveda specialist, states that there are a number of home remedies that can quell the problem of asthma. Regularly consuming turmeric milk, carrot and beetroot juice, mint leaves (consumed in form of mint tea), ginger and honey are some magical amalgams that provide a natural defence against asthma.







Refrain From Junk And Dairy Products



Microbiologist nutritionist and health practitioner, Shilpa Arora advises against too much consumption of junk food, preservatives and dairy products. These foods can accelerate the occurrence of common infections and their persistence can lead to asthma.





These food modifications can be tried if symptoms of asthma have begun to crop up. But, if you have been seriously suffering from the disease for a long time, it is best to consult your doctor and nutritionist before drastically changing your diet.





