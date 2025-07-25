Be it summer, winter or any other season, constipation is one of those health issues that can strike at any time. It can catch you off guard, leaving you feeling bloated, heavy and extremely uncomfortable. Sure, there are medicines and quick-fix powders available at pharmacies, but sometimes your body does not need another pill – it needs nourishment. Treating digestive troubles through simple, natural food remedies can go a long way in keeping your gut comfortable and functioning well. And honestly, when it comes to gut health, a bowl of dahi with a spoonful of flaxseeds might be exactly what your body needs. This quick and easy combination could help keep digestion smooth and constipation away. How? Let us break it down.





5 Health Benefits Of Eating Dahi For Digestion:

1. Rich In Probiotics

Dahi contains live cultures that help increase the good bacteria in your gut. These probiotics support smoother digestion and can help reduce issues such as bloating and constipation.

2. Calms The Stomach

The cooling nature of dahi helps soothe acidity and reduces inflammation in the stomach lining. This makes it especially helpful for anyone with a sensitive gut.

3. Aids Nutrient Absorption

Fermented foods like dahi help your body absorb essential nutrients better – especially calcium and B vitamins, which play a key role in digestive and overall health.

4. Supports Immunity

A healthy gut is closely linked to a stronger immune system. Regular consumption of dahi can help build this link and support better immunity.

5. Eases Digestion

The enzymes present in dahi assist in breaking down lactose and proteins more efficiently, making it easier to digest, even for those with mild lactose sensitivity.

5 Health Benefits Of Flaxseeds For Constipation Relief:

1. High In Dietary Fibre

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. This helps add bulk to the stool, making bowel movements more regular and easier.

2. Improves Gut Motility

The mucilage in flaxseeds acts as a natural lubricant for your intestines, which helps waste move through the digestive tract more smoothly.

3. Reduces Digestive Inflammation

Thanks to their omega-3 fatty acid content, flaxseeds help calm inflammation in the digestive tract – a common issue in people with gut discomfort or irritable bowels.

4. Keeps You Feeling Full

The fibre in flaxseeds also helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating and promoting healthier digestion.

5. Feeds Good Gut Bacteria

Flaxseeds work as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut. This contributes to a balanced microbiome and stronger digestion over time.

How To Eat Dahi And Flaxseeds Together

According to dietician Shweta J Panchal, you can address constipation at home with a mix of dahi and flaxseeds. All you need to do is take 100g of dahi and mix in 1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder. You can eat this combination once a day for 10 consecutive days. As per the expert, this mix helps soften stool, supports gut movement and boosts your gut microbiome naturally, thanks to the nutrients in both ingredients. With regular intake, it can even help reduce other digestive issues over time.

Should You Use Whole Or Ground Flaxseeds?

You can add flaxseeds either whole or in powdered form to your dahi. The expert recommends lightly roasting the seeds and then grinding them into a fine powder for better digestion and nutrient absorption.





Best Time To Eat Dahi-Flaxseed Mix For Digestion

The dahi-flaxseed mix can be consumed as a mid-morning snack, as per the expert's advice. However, if you miss this window, you can still eat the combination at any time of the day. The key is consistency – regular consumption can help ease digestive discomfort effectively.

Can You Eat Dahi With Flaxseeds Every Day?

Yes, the combination of dahi and flaxseeds is generally safe for daily use when consumed in moderation. However, if you are lactose intolerant or have ongoing digestive issues, it is advisable to consult your doctor. Also, make sure you drink enough water when increasing your fibre intake to avoid worsening constipation.