We all have a bucket list of things to do whenever we travel to a new destination. Eating the best food in the region is definitely on it. So, scouting for the best restaurant becomes part of our journey. Every country and every city has a host of dining places offering excellent food. But we want is par-excellence. So, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, we have curated a list of ten of the best restaurants from across the globe one must visit for an exceptional dining experience. These restaurants are not just places to eat; they are culinary destinations where creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation converge to create unforgettable dining experiences.

When are you travelling next? Make sure to add a visit to the best restaurant if you visiting the countries listed below.

World Tourism Day 2023: Here Are 10 Best Restaurants Of The World

1. Osteria Francescana - Modena, Italy

Italian food - the mere mention of it makes our mouths water. The cheesy delicacies of pizza, pasta, garlic bread and more have won the hearts of people all across the globe. When in Italy, it should be your mission to try the best and the most authentic Italian fare. Nestled in the heart of Modena, Italy, Osteria Francescana is a haven for food connoisseurs. Led by the visionary chef Massimo Bottura, this three-Michelin-star restaurant is celebrated for its avant-garde interpretations of Italian classics. Diners are treated to a gastronomic voyage through Italy's rich culinary heritage with a modern twist.

2. Central - Lima, Peru

Central, located in Lima, Peru, is the brainchild of chef Virgilio Martinez Veiliz and showcases the diversity of Peruvian ingredients. With its focus on the altitude and ecosystems of Peru, Central offers a unique dining experience that has earned it international acclaim. It invites diners on a remarkable voyage through 15 different Peruvian ecosystems, each categorized by altitude, from the depths of the Pacific Ocean to the soaring Andes.

Central, Lima

Photo Credit: Instagram/centralrest

2. Geranium - Copenhagen, Denmark

Perched on the eighth floor, Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark, offers a meat-free, seasonally inspired Scandi menu curated by Chef Rasmus Kofoed. With its panoramic view of the gardens, Geranium invites guests to savour nature while observing it. The 'Universe' tasting menu, with a minimum of 20 courses, showcases locally inspired and seasonally evolving dishes, securing Geranium's position as the first Danish restaurant to achieve three Michelin stars in 2016.

3. 40 Maltby Street - London, UK

The restaurant is recognised for its unique concept. It is established within a railway arch and you can hear the sound of trains running overhead, 40 Maltby Street is inspired by the neighbouring Maltby Street market, and Gergovie Wines, which surround the arch. The cuisine primarily embodies British flavours, featuring dishes like smoked trout with egg mayonnaise and toast, influenced by seasonal availability and mainland European influences.

4. Le Bernardin - New York City, USA

A French seafood restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan, Le Bernardin boasts of many James Beard Awards. Chef Eric Ripert's tasting menu is a major attraction with the fish preparations taking away the limelight. Le Bernardin has earned three Michelin stars and it speaks volumes of the delicious food that is served here.

Le Bernandin, NYC

Photo Credit: Instagram/lebernandinny

6. The Chairman - Hong Kong

At The Chairman in Hong Kong, the rich legacy of Cantonese cuisine comes to life under the culinary prowess of Chef Kwok Keung Tung. Here, classic Cantonese dishes are celebrated with homemade and locally sourced ingredients, with the steamed flowery crab being a prized delicacy renowned for its sweet taste.

7. Masque - Mumbai, India

Located in a stylish former textile mill in Mumbai, Masque's mission is to showcase the abundance of India's produce. It presents a 10-course chef's tasting menu, featuring foraged ingredients in an eclectic industrial space. Masque's cuisine is a modern interpretation of Indian flavours, offering a memorable dining experience.

Masque, Mumbai

Photo Credit: Instagram/masquerestaurant

8. Disfrutar - Barcelona, Spain

In Barcelona, Disfrutar, which translates to "to enjoy," is led by three chefs trained at the renowned elBulli: Mateu Casanas, Oriol Castro, and Eduard Xatruch. The restaurant offers two tasting menus-one featuring classic creations and the other highlighting seasonal dishes. Disfrutar has earned two Michelin stars and is celebrated for its imaginative and artfully presented cuisine.

9. 7th Door - Seoul, South Korea

7th Door in Seoul has embraced a unique gastronomic theme, symbolising "the seven tastes of food." The restaurant invites diners through a neon-lit corridor filled with doors, leading to the seventh door. This journey signifies a culinary exploration of seven distinct tastes, from the five basic tastes to fermentation (sixth) and the chef's culinary sensibility (seventh)!

10. Ossiano - Dubai, UAE

When in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is a must-visit, and when at the Atlantis, Ossiano is a must-visit. The fine dining restaurant offers an experience like no other. Chef Gregoire Berger curated an award-winning degustation menu inspired by his life experiences and childhood memories. With a view of the Ambassador Lagoon, where marine life thrives, Ossiano's 11-course menu is a harmonious blend of stunning visuals and exquisite flavours.







So, whether you're a dedicated foodie or simply curious about the world of gastronomy, exploring these culinary marvels promises a journey of flavour, culture, and innovation that will make your visit worth it!

