Hey there, jet-setters and cocktail aficionados! As we mark World Tourism Day 2023, what better way to indulge in a global adventure than by immersing ourselves in the world of extraordinary bars? Whether you're a seasoned sipper or just in need of a cosy retreat, we've got you covered. NDTV Food has carefully selected the world's top 10 bars, where the emphasis is on creating unforgettable moments as much as crafting outstanding drinks. So, let's raise a toast to the celebration of tourism and the rich tapestry of bar scenes worldwide that await your exploration. Whether you find yourself sipping cocktails in Barcelona or raising your glass in London, these bars offer more than just beverages; they offer indelible experiences. So, it's time to pack your bags and let your taste buds chart the course!

Here Are The Top 10 Bars In the World That You Must Try:

1. Paradiso, Barcelona

Nestled in the trendy Born neighbourhood of Barcelona, Paradiso is a Mediterranean-style bar that's as secretive as it is sensational. Don't be fooled by the fridge door entrance inside a pastrami shop; behind it awaits a mesmerizing world of creative cocktails. Giacomo Giannotti, the genius behind the bar, crafts delightful concoctions using local and seasonal ingredients. Try the Mediterranean Treasure, served in a shell-shaped glass, featuring gin, vermouth, seaweed, and sea salt for all your cocktail cravings.

2. Little Red Door, Paris

While we're on the subject of hidden gems, Little Red Door in Paris is a must-visit. This artsy establishment boasts a rotating cocktail menu that's both innovative and Instagram-worthy. Get ready to step through a literal red door into a realm of mixological wonders. Each drink is a work of art, combining flavours and aesthetics in perfect harmony.

3. Sidecar, New Delhi

In the heart of New Delhi, Sidecar is an artisanal cocktail bar curated by the dynamic duo, Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, the masterminds behind the award-winning Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in Gurgaon. Inspired by the classic sidecar motorcycle, this bar exudes vintage charm and a welcoming vibe. The cocktails here are like liquid poetry, made with fresh ingredients, homemade syrups, and top-shelf spirits. The Sidecar, a modern twist on the classic cocktails, is a crowd-pleaser, as is the Himalayan Salted Caramel Martini, a decadent delight.

4. The Clumsies, Athens

Athens is home to The Clumsies, a bar that marries Greek hospitality with world-class mixology. This three-story wonderland is housed in a neoclassical building and offers a different experience on each level. The ground floor doubles as a casual cafe and bar, perfect for sipping coffee or cocktails. Move up to the sophisticated lounge on the first floor, where leather sofas and jazz tunes set the mood. And for an exclusive experience, book a table on the second floor, where bespoke cocktails and food pairings await. Try the Aegean Negroni, a Mediterranean twist on a classic, featuring gin, vermouth, mastiha, and seawater.

5. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

If you find yourself Down Under, head to Maybe Sammy in Sydney. This award-winning bar offers a glimpse into Australia's cocktail scene at its finest. Every sip here tells a story, and each cocktail is a masterpiece. The bartenders take their craft seriously, creating drinks that are as delicious as they are visually stunning. From classic cocktails to their own unique creations, Maybe Sammy is a testament to Australian mixology brilliance.

6. Dante, New York

Dante, a historic bar in Greenwich Village, New York, transports you back to the golden age of literature and libations. Ernest Hemingway and Ana~CHECK~s Nin were once regulars here, and their spirits linger in this charming establishment. Specializing in Italian-style aperitivo drinks, Dante serves up classics like spritzes, negronis, and antipasti. But they also embrace diverse cultures with cocktails like the Mexican Firing Squad and the Garibaldi. Step inside and take a sip of history.

7. Coa, Hong Kong

If agave spirits are your passion, then Coa in Hong Kong is your sanctuary. Named after the tool used to harvest agave plants, this bar is a playground for tequila and mezcal enthusiasts. Jay Khan, the agave aficionado behind the bar, curates a collection of over 200 bottles of agave spirits. Their cocktail menu showcases the diverse flavours of these spirits, with highlights like the Oaxacan Negroni and the Tepache Highball. Get ready for a journey through the heart and soul of agave culture.

8. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

Beneath a flower shop and wine store in Buenos Aires' Recoleta neighbourhood lies Floreria Atlantico-a bar that pays homage to Argentina's immigrant history. Nautical decor and vintage posters set the scene for an immersive experience. The cocktails here are categorized by the origins of Argentina's immigrants: Spain, Italy, France, England, and Poland. Don't miss the Alvear Icon, a blend of gin, vermouth, Campari, grapefruit juice, and rose water, or the Transatlantico Sour with vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, egg white, and red wine.

9. Native, Singapore

Native in Singapore is more than a bar; it's a celebration of local flavours and traditions. Vijay Mudaliar, the man behind the bar, sources ingredients from nearby farms and forests, supporting local communities and artisans. The result? An adventurous cocktail menu that might feature ants, grasshoppers, turmeric leaves, or jasmine flowers. Try the Peranakan with jackfruit rum, laksa leaves, goat's milk, and candlenut, or the Antz, featuring coconut rum, salt-baked tapioca, soursop juice, and yes, actual ants!

10. Connaught Bar, London

Finally, for a touch of timeless elegance, visit the Connaught Bar in London. Located within the Connaught Hotel in Mayfair, this classic hotel bar exudes sophistication with its sleek Art Deco design. Agostino Perrone, the maestro behind the bar, creates cocktails that are nothing short of perfection. When you're here, you're in the lap of luxury, sipping on meticulously crafted libations and experiencing hospitality at its finest.

There you have it, our list of the world's top 10 bars for World Tourism Day 2023. Here's to exploring the world and finding amazing bars along the journey! Happy World Tourism Day!