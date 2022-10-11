Ordering food has become a part of our daily life! If we crave something delicious, we order; if we don't feel like cooking, we order; guests come home for a surprise visit, we order - we always find some excuse to order food from outside. By now, we are quite familiar with food delivery services and pretty much know how it works. However, we don't really pay attention to who is the delivery person that delivers our food. What if we told you, that the next time you order food from Zomato, the CEO of the company might be delivering your food disguised as the delivery person?!
Yes, you read it right?! Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal makes it a point to take the role of the delivery person for a day. Sanjeev Bikhhandni, founder of Naukri.com and co-founder of Ashoka University shared this on Twitter! He also added that other senior managers of the Zomato team also take part in this activity at least once every three months. That's not all, he also mentioned that no one has recognised the Zomato CEO to date. Take a look:
Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him— Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022
People were surprised to know that such measures were taken by Zomato's senior management. But not everybody was in awe of this call, some Indians had an opposing reaction to this gesture. Here's what people had to say on Twitter:
A great motivational message for the Team: no work is small, rather all works are important for the company. https://t.co/mW9K8Cp5Rg— Kanchan Kumar (@kanchankum) October 9, 2022
With the kind of capital allocation decisions @zomato is taking, very soon they'll all have to get full time into this. https://t.co/UYHagKwEEp— Ajay Modi (@ajay_m92) October 9, 2022
Investors with a veneer of social conscience. Tell them to survive on the same pay, incentives and penalties as delivery executives for at least a couple of days. And then tweet again @sbikh. https://t.co/AZoOJC6Nzg— Harshit Rakheja (@HarshitRakheja) October 8, 2022
Not sure how many people have the guts to meet their clients totally unannounced. Will a BFSI CEO dare do this? Total retail client..can he walk in and meet the CXOs? I have stories about Dhirubhai...but today is it possible? https://t.co/zauN27tf7t— Subramoney.com (@pvsubramanyam) October 8, 2022
What would be your reaction if Zomato's CEO came to your door to deliver your food? Do you support this initiative? Or do you have a better idea? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!