During the monsoon season, the frequent changes in temperature and humidity can take a toll on immunity. This shift in weather conditions often makes people more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses such as colds and coughs. With lowered immunity, it becomes easier to fall prey to these common ailments, making daily routines uncomfortable and energy-draining.





For generations, Indian households have relied on home remedies to manage seasonal infections. From sipping ginger juice to drinking Tulsi decoctions, these age-old practices continue to be used for relief. Adding to this repertoire is a traditional drink from Punjab called Punjabi Sheera, which is said to help ease symptoms of cold and cough.





What Is Punjabi Sheera?

Punjabi Sheera, also known as Sudka, is a comforting drink rooted in Punjabi households. Prepared using gram flour, dry fruits, milk, and whole spices such as black pepper and green cardamom, this semi-thick drink is slightly sweetened and full of warming ingredients.





It is considered a home-style remedy that not only tastes good but is also believed to soothe cold and cough symptoms. Families have passed down this recipe for years, and many find comfort in sipping on this traditional concoction during the changing seasons.

Benefits Of Punjabi Sheera For Cold And Cough

Punjabi Sheera is often compared to a desi-style semi-thick soup, loaded with warming ingredients like gram flour, almonds, turmeric, saffron, cardamom, and black pepper. Each component brings its own health benefits.





Turmeric and black pepper, in particular, are known for their antibacterial properties. These ingredients help protect the body from seasonal infections. The warmth from the spices can provide relief from sore throat and nasal congestion, making Punjabi Sheera a go-to option during monsoon months.

Ingredients Used In Punjabi Sheera

1 tablespoon besan (gram flour)





1 tablespoon almonds and cashews





A pinch of turmeric





A pinch of saffron





1 teaspoon desi ghee





250 ml milk





1 teaspoon sakkar (raw sugar)

Punjabi Sheera Recipe: Step-By-Step Method

To prepare Punjabi Sheera, heat desi ghee in a pan and lightly fry the almonds and cashews. Set them aside. In the same pan, add the remaining ghee and a spoonful of gram flour. Roast the flour on low flame until it turns light brown. Next, pour in the milk and add 2 to 3 black peppercorns along with a pinch of turmeric. Stir and cook the mixture for about 2 minutes. At this stage, cardamom powder may also be added for additional flavour. Now, add saffron and sugar to the mixture, stirring well until fully combined. Crush the previously fried dry fruits and add them to the drink. Turn off the flame and pour the hot Punjabi Sheera into a cup. Serve immediately.

This drink is not only nutritious and warming but also a comforting option during monsoon-related illnesses. Punjabi Sheera helps support immunity and offers relief from the common cold and cough.





Who Can Drink Punjabi Sheera And When To Avoid It

Punjabi Sheera is generally considered safe for most people when consumed in moderation. It is often given to children and the elderly during monsoon to provide warmth and boost immunity. However, certain individuals should be cautious.





People with diabetes may want to reduce or avoid sugar, or opt for a natural sweetener. Those with nut allergies or lactose intolerance should skip this drink or adjust the ingredients. Pregnant women should consult a doctor before consuming Punjabi Sheera due to the use of warming spices like saffron and black pepper.





Punjabi Sheera For Cold And Cough: What To Know Before You Try It

Can Punjabi Sheera be taken daily?

It can be consumed occasionally during the monsoon or winter season, especially when one feels the onset of cold or cough. However, daily consumption is not recommended due to the richness of the ingredients.

Is Punjabi Sheera safe for toddlers?

It is best to consult a paediatrician before giving this drink to toddlers, especially due to the spices and dry fruits involved.

Can diabetic patients drink Punjabi Sheera?

It can be made with no sugar or replaced with a diabetic-friendly sweetener, but it is advisable to consult a doctor before including it in a diabetic diet.

Is Punjabi Sheera better than turmeric milk?

While both are warming and helpful during colds, Punjabi Sheera includes additional ingredients like gram flour, dry fruits, and whole spices that may offer more nourishment and flavour.

Does Punjabi Sheera help with immunity?

Yes, it contains turmeric, black pepper, and nuts, which are all known to support immune health, especially during seasonal changes.